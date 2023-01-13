Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Takeaways for the 15 modern-era finalists

I'm not sure if anybody in this class is as much of an automatic first-ballot selection as Peyton Manning was in the Class of 2021. But I would think Joe Thomas, (OT, Cleveland Browns, 2007-2017) is as close as it gets. Dude went years without missing a snap. He was one of the most durable and dominant players of his era. I would be shocked if he didn't get in this year -- but then, I have been shocked before. Maybe his comments on Jeff Saturday rubbed people the wrong way? Not me. I'd have him in. Without a moment of deliberation.

Then there is Darrelle Revis (CB, New York Jets, 2007-2012, 2015-16; Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2013; New England Patriots, 2014; Kansas City Chiefs, 2017). I'm a huge fan! Revis was one of the most dominant players of his era, the kind of guy you would bench your fantasy receiver against back in the day. And, yes, he's a defensive player with a ring, if that kind of thing matters to you. (As we'll see when we get to a certain other Canton hopeful from a certain San Francisco team below, it clearly seems to matter to some.) I know I might get roasted for discussing Revis' case as if he is not a 100 percent obvious choice. But again, I've seen obvious go unrewarded before.