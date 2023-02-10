Around the NFL

OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future

Published: Feb 10, 2023 at 01:43 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Taylor Lewan isn't mincing words.

He believes he's likely to soon be a salary-cap victim of the Tennessee Titans, the only NFL team he's known since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2014.

"In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans -- that will happen," Lewan said, via the Titans' official website. "I truly believe that in my heart of hearts.

Related Links

Lewan, 31, missed all but two games last season with the Titans, suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 during a loss to the Bills. It's the second such injury he's suffered in the past three years, limiting Lewan to a total of 20 games played since the start of the 2020 season. Plus, he's due nearly $15 million next season, according to Over The Cap, which is why Lewan appears so certain he'll be cut.

After the inevitable transaction, Lewan told the team website he'll ponder his playing future and whether he wants to keep going.

"Then I have to go into a situation that I've never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football," Lewan said.

Retirement is one option. Playing elsewhere is another. And Lewan theoretically could come back to Tennessee on a reduced deal, too. But if he does play more football, Lewan said it won't just be for another payday.

"I'll say this: I would never step on a football field in my entire life and not be 100% in, because a lot of things happen – you look like an idiot because you don't play well and you get hurt," he said. "For me, if I am going to play football, it will be at 100%. There will be no Plan B."

Lewan still plans to keep his "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast going either way. But if he plans to play, Lewan knows he must be fully committed.

"But if I made the decision to come back – if I choose to play football in the 2023 season – there will be no half in/half out, because that is not the way you should do a competitive sport at the elite level," he said. "You can't do that. It's not only wrong, it's just you are just never going to get the best product you can."

Related Content

news

Texans interviewing ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator job

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator job in Houston, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

The Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as the new defensive coordinator on DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will look to prove he's one of the upper echelon at his position on Sunday when he shares the field with one of the elite to ever play tight end, Travis Kelce.

news

Chiefs largely deflect dynasty talk heading into Super Bowl LVII

Do the Kansas City Chiefs need to win Super Bowl LVII to be considered a dynasty? NFL.com's Kevin Patra pondered that question this week in Arizona, speaking with several Chiefs veterans, but Kansas City is more interested in taking care of business first this Sunday.

news

With season of frustration behind them, Fletcher Cox, ferocious Eagles defense ready to take on Chiefs

Fletcher Cox and the Eagles defensive front has embraced defensive coordinator Jonathan Ganno's scheme and it's shown with a massive 2022 turnaround.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the annual NFL Honors from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just days ahead of the Arizona Super Bowl.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. The group includes first-time eligible candidates Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith earns AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll named AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading Big Blue back to playoffs

On Thursday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was recognized for his quick turnaround after being named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner wins AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named The Associated Press 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE