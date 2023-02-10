OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future

Lewan, 31, missed all but two games last season with the Titans, suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 during a loss to the Bills. It's the second such injury he's suffered in the past three years, limiting Lewan to a total of 20 games played since the start of the 2020 season. Plus, he's due nearly $15 million next season, according to Over The Cap, which is why Lewan appears so certain he'll be cut.

After the inevitable transaction, Lewan told the team website he'll ponder his playing future and whether he wants to keep going.

"Then I have to go into a situation that I've never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football," Lewan said.

Retirement is one option. Playing elsewhere is another. And Lewan theoretically could come back to Tennessee on a reduced deal, too. But if he does play more football, Lewan said it won't just be for another payday.

"I'll say this: I would never step on a football field in my entire life and not be 100% in, because a lot of things happen – you look like an idiot because you don't play well and you get hurt," he said. "For me, if I am going to play football, it will be at 100%. There will be no Plan B."

Lewan still plans to keep his "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast going either way. But if he plans to play, Lewan knows he must be fully committed.