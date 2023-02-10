OT Taylor Lewan says he 'will be cut' by Titans in coming weeks, ponders playing future

He believes he's likely to soon be a salary-cap victim of the Tennessee Titans, the only NFL team he's known since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2014.
"In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans -- that will happen," Lewan said, via the Titans' official website. "I truly believe that in my heart of hearts.
Lewan, 31, missed all but two games last season with the Titans, suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 during a loss to the Bills. It's the second such injury he's suffered in the past three years, limiting Lewan to a total of 20 games played since the start of the 2020 season. Plus, he's due nearly $15 million next season, according to Over The Cap, which is why Lewan appears so certain he'll be cut.
After the inevitable transaction, Lewan told the team website he'll ponder his playing future and whether he wants to keep going.
"Then I have to go into a situation that I've never been in in my entire life: I have to weigh the pros and cons of playing football, or not playing football," Lewan said.
Retirement is one option. Playing elsewhere is another. And Lewan theoretically could come back to Tennessee on a reduced deal, too. But if he does play more football, Lewan said it won't just be for another payday.
"I'll say this: I would never step on a football field in my entire life and not be 100% in, because a lot of things happen – you look like an idiot because you don't play well and you get hurt," he said. "For me, if I am going to play football, it will be at 100%. There will be no Plan B."
Lewan still plans to keep his "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast going either way. But if he plans to play, Lewan knows he must be fully committed.
"But if I made the decision to come back – if I choose to play football in the 2023 season – there will be no half in/half out, because that is not the way you should do a competitive sport at the elite level," he said. "You can't do that. It's not only wrong, it's just you are just never going to get the best product you can."