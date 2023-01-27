2023 NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch at 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

13) Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

Martin began his career at North Alabama before transferring to WKU, where he spent the past two seasons. An active 330-pounder with great length, he moves forward quickly off the snap and is willing to chase plays out of the box. I could see teams valuing his power and athleticism in the first half of the draft's third day.

12) Nehemiah Shelton, CB, San Jose State

Shelton has been making plays for the Spartans since 2019, even though he was listed at just 168 pounds on that season's roster. He's built his frame over the past three years to take advantage of his physicality at the top of the route and through the catch point, finishing his career with eight interceptions and 35 passes defensed. Shelton played well at the Hula Bowl all-star game in Orlando, Florida, earlier this month.

11) Andre Jones, Edge, Louisiana

The Washington Commanders selected Jones' former teammate, safety Percy Butler, early in the fourth round of last year's draft after he impressed at the Shrine Bowl. Jones' length and quickness on the edge will be valued by teams looking for young depth at the position. His frame has room for growth, as well, which could help him become a force in the future.

10) Tyrus Wheat, Edge, Mississippi State

Wheat was a second-team All-SEC pick in 2022, earning that honor not just by racking up 10.5 tackles for loss (including six sacks), but also by playing all over the field for the Bulldogs. He dropped into an inside linebacker spot and handled coverage responsibilities outside in addition to bringing a strong pass rush off the edge. Wheat's scheme versatility should allow him to play as a power base end on a four-man line or a stand-up Sam 'backer.

9) Colby Sorsdal, OL, William & Mary

Sorsdal really reminds me of Bengals rookie Cordell Volson, as a tough-minded college tackle who could shift to guard and contribute quickly because of his size and aggressive play. Sorsdal has started for five years outside, earning all-conference honors the past two seasons because, with a strong base and lateral agility, he's tough for FCS-level edge rushers to beat. He might get a shot outside in the NFL, too, but I could really see a team maximizing his skill set by moving him to the interior.

8) Chandler Zavala, OG, N.C. State

Zavala's story is similar to that of the Chargers' Zion Johnson -- an interior lineman who transferred from a small program to the ACC (from Davidson to Boston College, in Johnson's case). Zavala started at Fairmont State after playing one year of high school football and then moved to Raleigh for the 2021 season. He missed half of that year due to a back injury, but played very well last fall, looking powerful and nimble at left guard. Zavala might not hear his name called as early as Johnson did on draft day, but don't be surprised if he's a starter early in his NFL career.

7) A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest