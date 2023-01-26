2023 NFL Draft: Six intriguing prospects from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

Another quarterback to watch is Cunningham, who is no stranger to being compared to one of his predecessors at Louisville, the Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

Cunningham, who spent five seasons with the Cardinals compared to Jackson's three, finished with 120 career touchdowns at Louisville, one more than Jackson. At just under six feet and 187 pounds Cunningham is a tad shorter and slighter than the 2019 NFL MVP. At the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Jackson measured 6-2 and 216 pounds.

"Lamar is a player not from this earth. He's very different," Cunningham said this week. "We have a lot of similar things. I enjoy the comparisons. I love that but we're both our own player. I do play my game behind him. It's a blessing to be able to be in the same category as him. He's where I want to get at. I'm blessed to have him in my corner."

Said one scout of Cunningham: "(He) probably looked the best, the most talented [of the quarterbacks]. He has a ton of tape at Louisville. He's played a lot of ball. We kind of know what to expect. He's a good athlete."