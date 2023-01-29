American team defeats National squad in 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

The game capped off a week-long event for the participating 2023 NFL Draft prospects, including practices in front of 300-plus NFL scouts and NFLPA U sessions on the business of football. The American team was led by former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, who earned the victory over Eddie George, coach of the National team. George, currently the Tennessee State head coach, played for Fisher during his career with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans.

"The best part about this is these guys came out here and they had fun for the last two hours and 45 minutes playing this game," Fisher said. "At the same time, they've been able to showcase their skills for the scouts in this upcoming draft."