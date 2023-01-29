2023 NFL Draft

American team defeats National squad in 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Published: Jan 28, 2023 at 11:12 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

A 24-yard field goal by South Dakota's Eddie Ogamba secured a 19-17 victory for the American team in the final seconds of Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The National team rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit to take its first lead of the contest early in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back carries of 20-plus yards by former Wyoming running back Titus Swen and a personal foul penalty in the final minute set up Ogamba's game-winning kick on the final drive of the night.

Related Links

East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers was named MVP of the annual all-star game after completing 9-of-12 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown for the American team.

"It feels great. I just wanted to come out here and show what I can do, show that I can hang, show that I deserve a spot in this league," Ahlers told NFL Network's Bridget Condon after the game. "Offensive line blocked great when I was in, the receivers caught the ball really well and we just moved the ball.

"I missed a few throws. I didn't have a perfect game. I did feel like I played really well. Showcased my skills all week. Not just this game, but when the scouts were out here, I felt like I performed really well all week. I was just ready to come out here and show the world what I can do."

The game capped off a week-long event for the participating 2023 NFL Draft prospects, including practices in front of 300-plus NFL scouts and NFLPA U sessions on the business of football. The American team was led by former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, who earned the victory over Eddie George, coach of the National team. George, currently the Tennessee State head coach, played for Fisher during his career with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans.

"The best part about this is these guys came out here and they had fun for the last two hours and 45 minutes playing this game," Fisher said. "At the same time, they've been able to showcase their skills for the scouts in this upcoming draft."

Georgia Tech linebacker Eley Ayinde's five-yard fumble return for a score put the American team up 16-3 with 5:52 left in the third quarter before the National squad briefly took the lead thanks to a 32-yard TD pass from James Madison's Todd Centeio to Baylor tight end Ben Sims and later a one-yard TD run by Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top prospects to watch at 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is nearly upon us. With a week of practices set to get underway in Las Vegas, Chad Reuter highlights 13 of the top NFL draft prospects participating in the annual all-star game.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Six intriguing prospects from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bridget Condon highlights six intriguing players competing this week at the Rose Bowl.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: 27 of 31 first-round picks locked in; Cowboys hold 26th selection

The top 27 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Championship Sunday.

news

List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL on Friday announced 69 underclassmen have been granted eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday that he intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Senior Bowl: Who will rise up NFL draft boards in Mobile? Keep an eye on these 10 prospects

With the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl right around the corner, Chad Reuter spotlights 10 prospects poised to rise up NFL draft boards via eye-catching play in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Falcons, Patriots named coaching staffs for 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The coaching staffs for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will coach the 2023 NFL Draft prospects participating in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.

news

2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects will be participating in the Senior Bowl? Eric Edholm highlights some of the top talents to watch at the annual college all-star game.

news

Georgia DT Jalen Carter announces intention to enter 2023 NFL Draft after UGA's national title win

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in college football, announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft hours after the Bulldogs' national title win over TCU.

news

Bears secure No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The top of the 2023 NFL Draft order is set, with the Bears securing the first overall pick on the final day of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE