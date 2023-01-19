Around the NFL

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after one season 

Published: Jan 19, 2023 at 06:41 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Four days after a wild-card loss to the New York Giants ended their season, the Minnesota Vikings announced they've ended defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's tenure with the club.

Donatell was fired after one season on Thursday by the Vikings, who released a statement with head coach Kevin O'Connell explaining the decision.

"Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023. While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team," O'Connell said in the statement, released through the team. "I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the Vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our players and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation. We all wish Ed and his wife, Shari, only the best in the future.

"We will immediately begin our search to fill this critical role as we continue to build a championship standard for the Minnesota Vikings."

Related Links

Donatell's dismissal is hardly a surprise. The longtime NFL assistant came under fire throughout much of his first season in Minnesota and that blaze only grew hotter after the Vikings' 31-24 loss Sunday in which Giants quarterback Daniel Jones carved up the Minnesota defense and led an effort that collected 431 yards of offense.

By the time Wednesday rolled around, O'Connell was dancing around questions regarding Donatell's future, saying coaching evaluations were an ongoing process that could continue throughout the rest of the week. Nonetheless, the writing was on the wall before it was put into a statement Thursday.

Donatell, who was a defensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos previously, joined the Vikings as part of O'Connell's first staff. Though Minnesota found surprising success in the win-loss column, the defense struggled for the most part. The Vikings were a stunning 11-0 in one-score games throughout the regular season, but that magic ran out in the playoffs as Donatell's D allowed 30 or more points in a game for the sixth time.

Minnesota finished the season ranked 28th in points allowed and 31st in yards. Led by a star-laden offense and perhaps a few bounces of the ball in the right direction, the Vikings won the NFC North despite their defensive inefficiencies, but when the clock ran out on the season it did so on Donatell's stay, as well.

The 65-year-old Donatell joined the NFL coaching ranks back in 1990 with the New York Jets, and it's fair to surmise he could land on a staff somewhere shortly.

As for the Vikings, the search, as O'Connell stated, has begun to find a defensive coordinator who can shape up a unit that lagged too far behind its offense in the 2022 campaign.

Related Content

news

General manager Les Snead poised to lead Rams 'remodel'

One might look at the Los Angeles Rams' post-Super Bowl collapse this season as a harbinger for rebuilding. But Rams general manager Les Snead prefers another word for his approach to the roster in 2023: remodel.

news

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore

As the Ravens enter an offseason in which Lamar Jackson could be headed for free agency, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was emphatic Thursday that the former MVP quarterback was his team's QB of the future.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday during the NFC Divisional Round.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

news

Divisional Round injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the official injury designations for each game during the Divisional Round.

news

Patriots interview Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien for vacant OC position

The Patriots might be one step closer toward bringing back an old friend to run the offense. Bill O'Brien, who was New England's play-caller more than a decade ago, has interviewed for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position.

news

Dolphins fire Josh Boyer after three seasons as defensive coordinator

Miami has fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says kicker Brett Maher 'needs to practice well this week'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino does not take away from their confidence in Brett Maher.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens, offensive coordinator Greg Roman part ways after six seasons

Baltimore is making a major change with one of its coordinators for a second straight season. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways following the team's wild-card loss to the Bengals.

news

Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE