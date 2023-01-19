Who needs a Super Bowl LVII win the MOST? My picks for all eight Divisional Round teams

The Bills star has done a lot to close the gap on Patrick Mahomes in the league's quarterback hierarchy, but he needs some hardware to really give the Chiefs signal-caller a run for his money. As a one-man show with A+ arm talent, rugged running skills and big-play ability, Allen is a dazzling playmaker who can put Buffalo on his back at any time. Moreover, the fifth-year pro showed the football world over the past few seasons that he can elevate his squad to contender status with his spectacular play inside and outside of the pocket. If Allen adds a Super Bowl win to his résumé, he'll significantly strengthen his case in the QB1 argument -- especially if he beats Mahomes along the way.