Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB

The Jets have to be considered among the favorites to land Carr. Owner Woody Johnson said on Thursday that he "absolutely" is willing to pay for a veteran passer this year. They certainly could go the Jimmy Garoppolo route, and their coaches have more familiarity with him. But if there are concerns about Garoppolo’s injury history or potential contract demands, Carr could be a legitimate, bird-in-the-hand option. Plus, the Jets have mutually parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, so this change could alter the thinking on who the next starting quarterback should be.





The roster is in very good shape overall, teeming with offensive talent -- except at quarterback. After Zach Wilson’s struggles, one must wonder how interested the Jets would be in drafting another passer high this spring.





The Jets are a bit restricted in terms of salary-cap space at the moment, so there are some potential holdups here, but it’s not hard to see how Carr could view them as an option to refresh his career. The Jets have a good defense, some decent offensive line pieces, good running backs and some talented, young receivers. The AFC East remains a tough division until proven otherwise, and the NYC glare isn’t for everyone, but it makes too much sense to include the Jets in the mix.