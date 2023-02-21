Browns part ways with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer after four seasons

The Cleveland Browns are shaking up the coaching staff once again.

The Browns parted ways with Mike Priefer, who had been special teams coordinator since 2019, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the departure.

"I appreciate everything Prief has done for this team in his three seasons as my special teams coordinator," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement on Tuesday, "but I have decided to move in another direction in the best interest of our organization.

"I know this city will forever be grateful for the job he did as acting head coach in our AFC Wildcard win and for all his contributions while leading the Browns special team's units for the last four seasons. We wish Prief the best with his next opportunity."

Pelissero reported the Browns have requested an interview with Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone, who is considered a top candidate for the same job in Cleveland.

A special teams coordinator since 2006, Priefer has bounced from the Chiefs (2006-08) to the Broncos (2009-10) to the Vikings (2011-18) and most recently to the Browns (2019-22).

The Cleveland native was retained when Stefanski took over in 2020 -- the two had been on the Minnesota staff together for years. However, the Browns sported a middling or below-average special teams unit the past three seasons under Priefer, even if there were some improvements in 2022.

Priefer's most memorable moment in Cleveland came as he stood in as interim head coach for Stefanski, who was out following a positive COVID-19 test, during the 2020 playoffs leading to a wild-card win over Pittsburgh.