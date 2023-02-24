Around the NFL

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

Feb 24, 2023
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

One of the least surprising promotions in the NFL is now official.

The Chiefs have elevated Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator, the team announced Friday.

Nagy's promotion comes as a result of Eric Bieniemy's departure for Washington, where the former Chiefs offensive coordinator took the same role -- but with play-calling responsibilities included -- with the Commanders.

Friday's news is just the latest instance in which the career developments of both Nagy and Bieniemy have been tied together. Nagy served as offensive coordinator in Kansas City in 2016 and 2017, and his efforts helped transform the NFL's 20th-ranked offense in 2016 into a top-five unit in 2017, leading the Bears to hire him as head coach in 2018. When Nagy left, Bieniemy replaced him as Chiefs OC.

Nagy's time in Chicago didn't pan out, of course, as the Bears failed to find a long-term answer under center. Despite reaching the playoffs twice in four seasons, Nagy's Bears disappointed so significantly, Chicago fired him after the 2021 season.

Nagy returned to Reid's staff in 2022, adding senior to his title of assistant and quarterbacks coach. When Bieniemy departed a week ago, the choice for replacement was obvious: Nagy.

This time around, he's taking the OC role for an offense that's already the best in the NFL. With his familiarity with Reid and Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs shouldn't miss a beat.

