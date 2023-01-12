Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviews for Broncos HC job

Around the NFL

Jan 11, 2023
Jim Harbaugh isn't the only coach from the college ranks getting a look from the Denver Broncos.

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw interviewed for the vacant Broncos head coaching job, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday evening.

The Broncos' coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett has offered a wide range of candidates from college to the NFL to the TV booth, from big names to in-house assistants.

Shaw and Harbaugh are two who have already interviewed along with Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Meanwhile, former Saints head coach Sean Payton has received a request, while former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell is scheduled for an interview, as is Rams DC Raheem Morris. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Niners DC DeMeco Ryans have also received requests.

The 50-year-old Shaw is a new name thrust into the coaching-candidate mix, though.

He stepped down at Stanford in November of last year following a 3-9 season, the last in a 12-year run for the Cardinal.

Shaw had nine years of experience as an NFL assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before joining Harbaugh at the University of San Diego in 2006. Shaw returned to his alma mater when he went with Harbaugh to Stanford.

After Harbaugh's departure from Stanford to coach the San Francisco 49ers, Shaw took over as head coach in 2011. He found a wealth of success at the onset as his teams built a reputation for playing a physical style unlike those often seen with Cardinal teams previously.

Shaw went 96-54 in a dozen seasons at Stanford, with a 5-3 mark in bowl games that included two Rose Bowl wins. His resignation came after three losing seasons over his final four years.

He's now somewhat reunited with Harbaugh, as both are in the conversation to potentially become the next Broncos head coach.

