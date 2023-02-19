Around the NFL

Cardinals hiring Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator

Published: Feb 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Jonathan Gannon has begun to fill out his staff in Arizona, and he's started the process by hiring one of former assistants from Philly.

The Cardinals are hiring Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Rallis had previously worked under Gannon as the linebackers coach for the Eagles.

And now less than a week after Gannon left his position as the Eagles' defensive coordinator to become the head coach of the Cardinals, he's brought in a member of his previous staff to join him.

According to Pelissero, multiple teams tried to lure away Rallis in the hours after Arizona made its offer, but in the end he elected to follow Gannon out west to work with the Cardinals defense.

Rallis started his NFL coaching career in Minnesota, working as a defensive quality control/assistant linebackers coach for the Vikings from 2018-2020 before heading to Philadelphia. And now after two more years there, Rallis has been named a defensive coordinator after only five years in the league.

With Rallis' quick rise in the NFL coaching ranks, he is now the youngest coordinator in the league at 29 years old.

Gannon still has work to do in his first days as head coach, including hiring an offensive coordinator that can help him improve the Cardinals' struggling offense. But he's already begun making decisions on the defensive side, starting by bringing in a familiar face.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman envisions smooth transition into Shane Steichen's offense

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. was not only excited to hear newly hired coach Shane Steichen's philosophy on offense, but envisions a smooth transition in 2023.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider not worried about Buccaneers OC Dave Canales luring away QB Geno Smith

With former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales having moved on to the Buccaneers, perhaps he could persuade QB Geno Smith to sign with Tampa Bay. Seattle general manager John Schneider believes he's still got a leg up on bringing Smith back to the 'Hawks.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expects '20-30% change' with Mike McCarthy calling plays

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "excited" and embracing change to head coach Mike McCarthy calling plays.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Super Bowl trip: 'That could be us'

After attending Super Bowl festivities as his team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, CB Jaylon Johnson came away thinking, "this could be us."

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf dunks his way to NBA celebrity all-star game MVP

Fast commanding recognition as a stellar all-around athlete, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf put on a highlight-reel performance Friday night as he propelled Team Dwayne over Team Ryan, 81-78, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced it had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

news

Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr set to visit Jets this weekend

Derek Carr's free agency tour is set to begin in New York with a visit with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders finalizing deal to hire Eric Bieniemy as new offensive coordinator

Just days after celebrating his second Super Bowl triumph, longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is likely heading to Washington to assume the same role with the Commanders.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE