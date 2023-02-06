Saints expected to hire former Browns DC Joe Woods as defensive coordinator

The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

Woods, 52, was the Saints' top choice for the job, Rapoport also notes. Saints head coach Dennis Allen and Woods worked together during the 2014 season with the Oakland Raiders when Allen was head coach and Woods was defensive backs coach.

The Saints allowed both of their co-defensive coordinators from last season to move on. They parted ways with Kris Richard and let Ryan Nielsen take the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator position.