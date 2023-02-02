Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways

The split comes fives days after the team's other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, departed to become the DC of the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons.

Richard served as secondary coach for New Orleans in 2021 before assuming co-defensive coordinator duties this season. Although the defense ranked in the top 10 in points and yards allowed for a third straight year, and Richard's secondary ranked second in passing yards allowed in 2022, he will be pursuing opportunities elsewhere.

His resume includes eight years on the Seattle Seahawks staff, including three as defensive coordinator, and a stint as defensive backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19.