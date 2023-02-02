Around the NFL

Saints, co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard part ways

Published: Feb 01, 2023 at 07:33 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Saints' major changes in the defensive coaching room continue.

New Orleans and co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard have parted ways, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Related Links

The split comes fives days after the team's other co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen, departed to become the DC of the NFC South-rival Atlanta Falcons.

Richard served as secondary coach for New Orleans in 2021 before assuming co-defensive coordinator duties this season. Although the defense ranked in the top 10 in points and yards allowed for a third straight year, and Richard's secondary ranked second in passing yards allowed in 2022, he will be pursuing opportunities elsewhere.

His resume includes eight years on the Seattle Seahawks staff, including three as defensive coordinator, and a stint as defensive backs coach with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19.

The exits of Richard and Nielsen leave second-year head coach Dennis Allen with a defense in flux as he seeks to reverse New Orleans' first losing season since 2016.

Related Content

news

AFC, NFC announce teams for Pro Bowl Games skill competitions

As the inaugural Pro Bowl Games approach, the all-star lineups are set. Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday's Pro Bowl Games Selection Show.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones wants Ezekiel Elliott to return in 2023; Mike McCarthy will take over as play-caller

Cowboys' Jerry and Stephen Jones expressed an interest in returning running back Ezekiel Elliott to the team in 2023. If Elliott does return, he'll be running plays called by head coach Mike McCarthy in the wake of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's exit.

news

Niners to proceed with Brock Purdy, Trey Lance in 2023, do not envision Jimmy Garoppolo returning

The 49ers' revolving quarterback door has left the team with two options entering 2023: Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran roster, will not be back with the team.

news

NFL places Eagles OL Josh Sills on Commissioner Exempt List after indictment on charges of rape, kidnapping

The NFL announced that Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt List after Sills was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a 2019 incident in Ohio.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, expected to be fully ready for 2023 season

Tua Tagovailoa has taken an important step on his road back to the playing field. The Dolphins quarterback has cleared concussion protocol. Miami is confident Tagovailoa will be fully ready to return to football activities when the time comes later in 2023.

news

Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy says he's encouraged by QB Justin Fields even with improvement needed

One of the big offseason storylines will be figuring out what the Chicago Bears will do with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and how that affects Justin Fields' future with the team, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says he has "great confidence" in the young QB.

news

Niners star LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement after another 'grueling' season

Trent Williams sported crutches and a walking boot as the 49ers cleaned out their lockers following Sunday's NFC title game loss. Williams called the injury to his left foot "minor" but noted the "grueling" aspect of another long season.

news

NFL community reacts to Tom Brady's second retirement on social media

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs during a 23-year career with the Patriots and Buccaneers, announced on Wednesday he is retiring from the NFL "for good" this time.

news

Tom Brady says he's retiring 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL with Buccaneers, Patriots

Tom Brady is retiring, again. The legendary quarterback said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday that he's "retiring, for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

news

Sean Payton 'excited' to coach Broncos QB Russell Wilson: He's 'won a lot of games in this league'

Newly acquired Broncos head coach Sean Payton is excited to work with quarterback Russell Wilson as the duo head into their first offseason together.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE