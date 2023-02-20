Around the NFL

Colts finalizing deal to hire Jim Bob Cooter as new offensive coordinator

Published: Feb 20, 2023 at 03:29 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Colts continue to round out their coaching staff under head coach Shane Steichen.

Indianapolis is finalizing a deal to make Jim Bob Cooter its next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

Related Links

The hiring serves as a reunion between the Colts and Cooter, who started his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with Indy from 2009-2011. After working with Peyton Manning, Cooter spent one-year stints on the staffs of Kansas City and Denver before joining the Detroit Lions in 2014.

It was in Detroit where Cooter received his first shot at coordinating an offense. The Lions' quarterbacks coach in 2014 and the first half of 2015, Cooter was bumped up to interim offensive coordinator after the club fired Joe Lombardi in the midst of a 1-6 start.

Cooter proved a perfect complement to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and held onto the job for three years beyond his interim season. Stafford threw for 12,550 yards, 74 touchdowns and 31 interceptions with a 94.2 passer rating in three full seasons working with Cooter.

However, the coordinator was let go thanks to a 2018 campaign that saw Detroit's flagging offense fall to 24th in yards and 25th in points.

After spending two years as the Jets running backs coach, a year consulting for the Eagles and the 2022 season as the Jaguars' passing game coordinator, Cooter now returns to where his NFL career began.

He'd benefit from tapping back into his quarterback-whispering ways -- the Colts are all but assured to begin next season with a new Week 1 starter for a sixth consecutive year.

Related Content

news

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins' Vic Fangio still has 'a lot of coaching left' in return as DC: 'It might be 10 years, if they'll have me'

Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has returned to coaching after a year off. He's eager to turn Miami's defensive potential into production in order to return the Dolphins to the playoff hunt.

news

Chargers promoting Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator; former DC Renaldo Hill joining Dolphins

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Chargers plan to promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator and Tommy Donatell to secondary coach/pass game coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Jonathan Gannon takes blame for Eagles' Super Bowl breakdowns: 'I did not do a good enough job'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon reflected on Super Bowl LVII and took blame for the Eagles' defensive breakdowns against the Chiefs, saying he didn't do a good enough job despite the players being prepped.

news

Zac Taylor on coaching in Cincinnati: 'They're gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket'

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is entering his fifth season in charge of The Queen City's club. If the 39-year-old has his way, he'll be doing the job for a long, long, long, long time.

news

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon credits Andy Reid, staff in late slide to clinch Super Bowl LVII win over Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon says there was no hesitation to slide down instead of scoring a touchdown with minutes left in the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII win over the Eagles.

news

Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins credits time on Bills practice squad as preparing him for bigger role

Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins credits his time spent on the Bills practice squad as the reason he was prepared to make his 2022 breakout in New York.

news

Cardinals hiring Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per sources.

news

Chiefs' Super Bowl success started with historic 2022 draft class

Led by four rookie Super Bowl starters, the Chiefs' 2022 class of first-year players combined for 61 starts this season, the most since 1991 for a Super Bowl winner, according to NFL Research.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator

The Cardinals are hiring Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Rallis had previously worked under Arizona's new head coach Jonathan Gannon as the linebackers coach for the Eagles.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE