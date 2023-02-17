Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

A Super Bowl-winning assistant is joining Frank Reich in Charlotte.

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team announced later in the day that they had agreed to terms with Brown.

A former collegiate and professional running back, Brown traded in his helmet and pads for a future in coaching in 2012. His career has included multiple collegiate stops as a running backs coach, including the Rams, whom he joined in 2020 in the same role before adding assistant head coach to his title under Sean McVay in 2021. In his first season in his increased role, the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.