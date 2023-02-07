Around the NFL

49ers plan to hire former Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as new defensive coordinator 

Published: Feb 07, 2023 at 01:25 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be landing their next defensive coordinator.

The 49ers plan to name Steve Wilks as the team's DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who the Texans hired as their next head coach on Jan. 31.

Wilks started last season as the Carolina Panthers' passing game coordinator and secondary coach on head coach Matt Rhule's staff before taking over as interim head coach after Rhule was fired on Oct. 11.

Wilks, 53, led the Panthers to a 6-6 record down the stretch, nearly vaulting Carolina into a shocking playoff position. Following the season, Wilks interviewed for the Panthers' head-coaching job, which eventually went to former Colts head coach Frank Reich.

Related Links

Wilks has been a defensive coordinator several times previously at various levels of college football, in 2017 with the Panthers and in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns. He also previously was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, going 3-13.

Wilks has said he wants to be a head coach again, and this position might be the perfect springboard for another shot. The past two 49ers' defensive coordinators, Robert Saleh and Ryans, are now NFL head coaches.

Related Content

news

Melvin Gordon goes from Broncos starter to Chiefs practice squad RB: 'This (expletive) is humbling'

After being waived by the Broncos and then landing a spot on the Chiefs practice squad, running back Melvin Gordan reflected on what his journey has been like. "This is a humbling experience, it for sure is," said Gordon.

news

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in June 2022, daughter reveals

Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula remains in recovery following a cardiac arrest suffered in June of 2022, Jessica Pegula revealed in an article published Tuesday in The Players Tribune.

news

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says QB Jalen Hurts has nothing to prove with contract extension on horizon

Win or lose in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are expected to begin contract extension talks with quarterback Jalen Hurts soon. Owner Jeffrey Lurie said Monday night that Hurts was "just what we're looking for."

news

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick heap praise on each other on former Patriots QB's retirement podcast

Bill Belichick was a surprise addition to the "Let's Go!" podcast on Monday night with Brady and co-host Jim Gray, the first episode since Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons.

news

Eagles' Haason Reddick reveling in journey to Super Bowl LVII after early career struggles: 'I'm here, baby'

Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick reflects on his journey during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night after being considered a first-round bust during his time in Arizona.

news

Steve Spagnuolo: CB L'Jarius Sneed clearing concussion protocol 'huge' for Chiefs defense

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a key member of their secondary for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles after cornerback L'Jarius Sneed cleared concussion protocol.

news

Patrick Mahomes 'in a better spot' with ankle sprain, willing to 'leave it all on the line' in Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes began Super Bowl LVII Opening Night with the reassuring message that his ankle is in a "better spot" since he last played, and he looks forward to putting it all on the line against the Eagles.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on being let go by Andy Reid in 2013: 'He gave me strength when I was down and I always admired that'

Ahead of their clash in Super Bowl LVII, Nick Sirianni was let go by Andy Reid upon his arrival in Kansas City in 2013, but the Eagles head coach was appreciative of how the Chiefs coach broke the news to him.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Super Bowl week is finally here and it starts with Super Bowl LVII Opening Night at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Players and coaches from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs took the podiums to talk about the big day.

news

Vikings hire Steelers LBs coach/senior defensive assistant Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

The Vikings have hired Steelers linebackers/senior defensive assistant Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE