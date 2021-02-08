Patriots congratulate Tom Brady, playfully jab at Rob Gronkowski after Super Bowl LV win

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers emerged from Super Bowl LV victorious on Sunday. And his former team was among the first to weigh in on the results.
Shortly after the clock ran out on Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots tweeted a message of congratulations to the GOAT...and one of warning towards Brady's favorite running mate, Rob Gronkowski.
For the first 20 years of his illustrious career, Brady lifted the Patriots to incredible heights, winning six Super Bowls in nine appearances and setting countless records along the way. Nine of those successful seasons -- and the last three of those championship rings -- came about with Gronk in tow.
Both players left an indelible mark on the franchise that will never be forgotten; that sentiment applies in a more literal sense when it comes to the fun-loving tight end. Following the Pats' Super Bowl LIII win against the Rams, Gronk famously dented the Lombardi Trophy, one of the many memorable sights and sounds he created during his time in Beantown.
Congratulating the future Hall of Famers may not be at the top of the minds of most Patriots' fans after Sunday night but the organization's acknowledgement of the tandem's latest accomplishment provided a true "real recognize real" moment at its finest.