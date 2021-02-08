Patriots congratulate Tom Brady, playfully jab at Rob Gronkowski after Super Bowl LV win

For the first 20 years of his illustrious career, Brady lifted the Patriots to incredible heights, winning six Super Bowls in nine appearances and setting countless records along the way. Nine of those successful seasons -- and the last three of those championship rings -- came about with Gronk in tow.

Both players left an indelible mark on the franchise that will never be forgotten; that sentiment applies in a more literal sense when it comes to the fun-loving tight end. Following the Pats' Super Bowl LIII win against the Rams, Gronk famously dented the Lombardi Trophy, one of the many memorable sights and sounds he created during his time in Beantown.