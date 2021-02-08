Around the NFL

Patriots congratulate Tom Brady, playfully jab at Rob Gronkowski after Super Bowl LV win

Published: Feb 07, 2021 at 10:47 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers emerged from Super Bowl LV victorious on Sunday. And his former team was among the first to weigh in on the results.

Shortly after the clock ran out on Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots tweeted a message of congratulations to the GOAT...and one of warning towards Brady's favorite running mate, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿.

For the first 20 years of his illustrious career, Brady lifted the Patriots to incredible heights, winning six Super Bowls in nine appearances and setting countless records along the way. Nine of those successful seasons -- and the last three of those championship rings -- came about with Gronk in tow.

Both players left an indelible mark on the franchise that will never be forgotten; that sentiment applies in a more literal sense when it comes to the fun-loving tight end. Following the Pats' Super Bowl LIII win against the Rams, Gronk famously dented the Lombardi Trophy, one of the many memorable sights and sounds he created during his time in Beantown.

Congratulating the future Hall of Famers may not be at the top of the minds of most Patriots' fans after Sunday night but the organization's acknowledgement of the tandem's latest accomplishment provided a true "real recognize real" moment at its finest.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady extends record with fifth Super Bowl MVP in win over Chiefs

Tom Brady's value is unassailable. On Sunday, it was once again super. Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 blowout of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
news

What we learned from Buccaneers win over Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and the Bucs' pass rush stymied Patrick Mahomes as the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday in Super Bowl LV at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. 
news

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski set record for most playoff TDs by QB-receiver combo

Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for an eight-yard touchdown in the first quarter in Sunday's Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs to set the outright playoff record for most passing touchdowns by a quarterback-pass catcher tandem in NFL history. The duo added another score later in the first half. 
news

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins active for Super Bowl

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown and Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins among questionable players active for Super Bowl LV.
news

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead expected to play in Super Bowl LV with torn labrum

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to play through a fully torn labrum in Super Bowl LV, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday during "NFL Honors". It is the third MVP award of Rodgers' career.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith earns AP Comeback Player of the Year honors

Alex Smith's willpower afforded him the chance to not only continue his career but also elevate Washington to its first NFC East crown and postseason appearance since 2015. And for that, Smith was officially announced as the 2020 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski wins AP Coach of the Year

Kevin Stefanski's rookie season as an NFL head coach saw him lead the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and he brought home AP Coach of the Year in the process. 
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater wins 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has been voted the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry named NFL AP Offensive Player of the Year

Titans running back Derrick Henry produced the eighth-ever 2,000-yard campaign, and the fifth-highest total. It all added up to Henry being voted 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, as announced during Saturday's NFL Honors ceremony.
news

Rams DT Aaron Donald wins AP Defensive Player of the Year for third time

Los Angeles' Aaron Donald turned in another dominant season and earned yet another AP Defensive Player of the Year accolade, his third in the past four seasons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW