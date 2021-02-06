Would a Super Bowl LV win be the greatest of Tom Brady's career?

"You take a place that hasn't won, with no culture, down for so long, it wasn't like he joined someone who has been winning," Christensen said. "He joined a place that had been in a drought."

Christensen said the two have talked about that first meeting a lot since then, each practice, each game, each week underscoring how prophetic Christensen was. Christensen believes this season has presented the highest possible degree of difficulty for Brady because he did something that even Manning did not -- he left his old offense behind and picked up a new one. That had been the agreement when Brady signed. Bruce Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich liked the offense they had. Arians had been calling it for years, and the rest of the Bucs players had already spent a year with it. The Bucs were not looking to change the offense. So when Brady signed, he got his new playbook and a computer, sat at his new house and got to work.

Christensen was asked to put, in layman's terms, how different the Bucs' offense is from the one Brady ran, uninterrupted, for 20 years in New England.

"One-hundred percent different," he replied. "What you call a formation, they use numbers for their formations, we use words. It's like learning a new language. You spoke English your whole life and now you find yourself in French. You know you still want a hamburger, but to order that hamburger, you have to learn a new way to order."

The challenge for Brady was to get the vision of what the play was designed to do, and then to figure out what to do if something unexpected -- an all-out blitz, for instance -- happens. Where does the ball go? That had become second nature to Brady in New England -- he knew all the answers to those questions. But now he had to learn a new offense and merge what he saw as the answers with what the Bucs thought were the answers.

"You have to rewire your brain," said Brady's backup, Blaine Gabbert﻿.

All without any offseason practices or minicamps with coaches. Brady knew some of the challenges he would face -- when he signed, he immediately demanded the phone numbers of his new receivers -- and he organized his own workouts at a local high school despite pandemic-related mandates against gatherings. Gabbert was at those thrice-weekly sessions and raved about how much was accomplished, with the focus mostly on giving Brady a chance to learn about his receivers, what their body language meant, how they run routes, when they break.

Just before the regular season began, Christensen estimated that because of pandemic restrictions on offseason work, the Bucs had missed out on about 1,500 practice reps. Brady had to accept, Christensen said, that he wouldn't have everything down by Week 1 against New Orleans. Brady threw two interceptions in that game and was noticeably frustrated.

"It's really hard for a guy like Tom Brady to play average football, which is what we did for two-thirds of the season," Christensen said. "He's not used to that."

Christensen had expected from the beginning that it would be a long process to get Brady caught up -- that maybe it would take until Week 9. Then, in Week 9, when the Bucs got blown out by the Saints in what may be remembered as one of the worst games of Brady's career (he threw three interceptions, no touchdowns and completed less than 58 percent of his passes), Christensen thought it was taking longer than he expected.