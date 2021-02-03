Patrick Mahomes is coming for Tom Brady's throne, but history shines on the G.O.A.T.

The Patriots led 14-0 at the half and 17-7 late in the third quarter. Mahomes hadn't found a rhythm against that Brian Flores-coached defense. But true to form, the then-23-year-old caught fire, leading TD drives on three of four possessions, vaulting K.C. into the lead, 28-24, with just a hair over two minutes to play in the game. It appeared Mahomes was about to make the first of many Super Bowl trips.

But Brady and the Pats answered, marching 65 yards for a touchdown in a minute and 24 seconds, pushing the Pats back in front, 31-28. Yes, they got some help -- Dee Ford lining up offsides negated a game-clinching interception -- but then Brady found Rob Gronkowski for 25 yards to set up the go-ahead TD, leaving Arrowhead in a daze.

How could this be? How could Brady and this erratic offense -- dead and buried after back-to-back losses in December for the first time in eons -- be headed back to the Super Bowl?

Mahomes, of course, still had some magic left in him. He uncorked 21- and 27-yard completions to set up a Harrison Butker field goal in the closing seconds and force overtime. But the Pats won the coin toss and won the game, with Brady converting three third-and-10s along the way to a game-ending touchdown run by Rex Burkhead﻿.

"I felt pretty good about our chances," Patriots special teams maven Matthew Slater told reporters after the game. "Because we have Tom Brady as a teammate. I always feel good about my chances."

"I thought if we got the chance," Mahomes said following the crushing loss, "we'd score."

But Brady and the Patriots wouldn't allow it, with the QB earning a ninth trip to the Super Bowl (where the Pats would go on to beat the Rams).

Greatness, though, recognizes its own kind. Which is why Brady made his way to Kansas City's locker room after that 2018 AFC Championship Game to share some words of advice and encouragement for Mahomes. And one year later, following the Chiefs' AFC title game win over the Titans, Mahomes recalled what Brady had told him in the losing locker room on that frigid Kansas City night.

"The biggest thing that Tom said to me was just to stay with the process and keep being who I am," Mahomes said after punching his ticket to his first Super Bowl, where the Chiefs would defeat the 49ers to secure the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy in a half-century. "That's something that's important, as a guy who's had so much success every single year he's been in the NFL, is that he goes out there every single day and he treats it like it's the most important day. And so that's something that I'll try to do for my entire career."