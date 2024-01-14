Steelers arrive in Buffalo for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers have arrived in Buffalo, N.Y., for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game versus the Bills, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on Sunday.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Sunday that Monday's game would kick off at the rescheduled time of 4:30 p.m. ET. During a news conference on Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that while conditions getting to and from the stadium should be less dangerous on Monday, the expected temperature during the game will still be "very cold."
"At game time on Monday, here's what we expect, the weather conditions will be very cold," Hochul said during a Sunday news conference. "They'll be in the teens, and even wind-chill factors as low as zero maybe to 9 degrees, but that's going to be very very cold. But this with will be without the danger of the winds and the blinding snow and the hazardous traffic conditions for those as they travel to the stadium or leaving based on current predictions. So that is a better dynamic – a far better dynamic – than we would have had today. I'm not saying it's going to be pleasant, but conditions won't be life-threatening either."
Hochul on Sunday lifted a travel ban for the Northtowns area of Buffalo, while it currently remains in effect in the city and the Southtowns, which includes Orchard Park, N.Y., where the Bills' Highmark Stadium is located.
The Steelers-Bills matchup was postponed on Saturday from its original game time of 1 p.m. ET on Sunday due to inclement weather in the Buffalo area.