Steelers arrive in Buffalo for Monday's rescheduled wild-card game vs. Bills

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Sunday that Monday's game would kick off at the rescheduled time of 4:30 p.m. ET. During a news conference on Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that while conditions getting to and from the stadium should be less dangerous on Monday, the expected temperature during the game will still be "very cold."

"At game time on Monday, here's what we expect, the weather conditions will be very cold," Hochul said during a Sunday news conference. "They'll be in the teens, and even wind-chill factors as low as zero maybe to 9 degrees, but that's going to be very very cold. But this with will be without the danger of the winds and the blinding snow and the hazardous traffic conditions for those as they travel to the stadium or leaving based on current predictions. So that is a better dynamic – a far better dynamic – than we would have had today. I'm not saying it's going to be pleasant, but conditions won't be life-threatening either."