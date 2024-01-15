Aaron Jones' three touchdowns power Packers past Cowboys in wild-card win: 'He's a rare guy'

Jones now has three career playoff games with two-plus touchdowns. The only running backs with more such playoff games in their careers are all in the Hall of Fame: Emmitt Smith, Thurman Thomas, Franco Harris, John Riggins and Terrell Davis.

The Packers keyed on getting Jones going early, with the RB touching the ball seven times on the opening possession, a grinding 12-play, 75-yard scoring march that took off 7:52 and set the tone for the contest.

"We knew that they've got a really good pass-rushing unit and we wanted to keep them away from that as much as possible," right guard Jon Runyan said. "And we knew that they weren't going to want to get involved in the run game. And that was our game plan. I think we ran the ball all over them kind of at will. We stuck with the game plan, and it lasted all four quarters."

Jones battled injuries for much of the season, which coincided with most of the Packers' roller-coaster play. When he's healthy and chugging along, it completely changes LaFleur's game plan, keeps Green Bay's offense on schedule, and provides a reliable veteran presence on a youth-filled offense.

"Obviously, just the leader he is on the team and then you add his playmaking ability when he gets the ball," Love said of Jones. "He's the total package right there. I love Aaron Jones. He brings a huge spark to the team just the way he carries himself, the way he handles his business and shows up ready to work every day."

Jones shined back at home in Texas once again. The RB has two career road games with three-plus rush TDs, and both have been at Dallas: Week 5, 2019 (four rushing TDs) and the 2023 Wild Card Round (three).

Blasting the team he grew up rooting for, in memory of his late father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away in 2021, made it all that sweeter for the Packers' running back.

"You know, it was a full circle moment," Jones said. "I feel like this is kind of how we got into football. This was my dad's team. This was my team growing up. You always want to be like your father, so that's how it became my team. Emmitt Smith was my running back. My first jersey was a 22. I got the chance to speak to him before the game, so that was special to me as well. My dad did get to see me play here my rookie year and I know he was in here tonight. Dallas is a special place to me. It was a first circle moment. It feels like home."