Patrick Mahomes sees Brady-Manning rivalry forming between his Chiefs, Josh Allen's Bills

"When you compete against your friends, you almost want to win even more because of it," Mahomes said. "Josh is a great dude. I respect the way he plays football and just the guy that he is. But when two guys that are ultracompetitive that are friends off the field go up against each other, we obviously both want to win. We see each other in the offseason, and you want to have a little bit of those bragging rights."

Allen's Bills own home-field advantage this time around, marking Mahomes' first postseason game played outside of Kansas City or a neutral site. That alone will be a challenge, especially considering how well the Bills -- owners of an 8-1 home record this season, including playoffs -- perform at Highmark Stadium.

Allen's Bills have also defeated the Chiefs once already this season, making it two straight playoff matchups in which Buffalo entered as the most recent regular-season victor.

"The Bills are a great challenge," Mahomes said. "I think everybody understands that they've gotten my number a lot of times. We've been lucky enough to get them in the playoffs, but they beat us earlier this year. So we understand that we're going to have to play our best football to win the game, especially at their place, but it's not about ending someone's season for us. It's about just advancing, trying to find a way to survive and advance and get to the next round, and whatever that takes this weekend we're going to try to do and try to go out there and win a football game."