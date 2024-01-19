Around the NFL

Dion Dawkins on Bills finally hosting Chiefs: 'Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck'

Published: Jan 19, 2024 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills finally host a home playoff game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The only time during Mahomes' career he traveled to Buffalo was in the COVID-19-disrupted 2020 season -- played without fans in the stands (Kansas City won 26-17 as Mahomes threw for 225 yards and two TDs).

Sunday night marking the first game with the Bills Mafia attempting to rattle the MVP quarterback is not lost on Bills players.

"(Mahomes has) only been here once. So, he's never been here. Simple as that," left tackle Dion Dawkins said via ESPN. "Pat has never been to the Bills' stadium in full. ... The environment will be different and not to say it's in our favor, but the stadium is (in) our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I don't care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I've ever had. We're having two back-to-back playoff games at home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It's cool. So good luck."

Bills fans hope those are celebratory wings not drown-your-sorrows wings on Sunday night.

Related Links

Each of the last five matchups between the Bills and Chiefs has been played in Kansas City. Buffalo won all three regular-season matchups in K.C. but lost both postseason tilts -- 2020 AFC Championship Game and the 2021 Divisional Round.

In Week 14, Buffalo beat the Chiefs 20-17 in Kansas City -- the infamous Kadarius Toney offsides game. The victory jumpstarted six straight wins for the Bills to set up a home matchup between Josh Allen and Mahomes.

Mahomes noted earlier this week he wasn't fretting walking into a rowdy environment in Buffalo.

"Even though I know it's going to be hostile and there are going to be people talking trash and everything like that, I'm excited for it because it's one of the best environments in football," Mahomes said. "And you want to do that when you grow up watching these games in the best environments and see what it's like."

Sunday marks not only Mahomes' first playoff game in Buffalo but the first true road playoff game in his career -- the only playoff games not played at Arrowhead were Super Blows LIV, LV and LVII.

"They've been at the top of the mountain. They know what it takes to get there. We've yet to do that," Allen said of the Chiefs. "Again, as a competitor, as a player to be in a situation like this is something you dream about. I know guys on this team have been waiting for this moment for a long time. To think about how far we've come even from seven, eight weeks ago to where we are now to have an opportunity to host a game against -- they've won two championships in the last couple years -- you can't help but be excited about that."

The Bills have not beaten the Chiefs in the playoffs since the 1993 AFC Championship Game (won 30-13 at home) when Marv Levy and Marty Schottenheimer were the respective coaches and Joe Kelly and Joe Montana were the quarterbacks.

Related Content

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan won't alter coin-toss strategy vs. Packers, QB Jordan Love

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won't be changing his strategy of deferring the ball to start the game after the Green Bay Packers prompted last week's blowout of the Dallas Cowboys by electing to receive. 
news

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to interview for Bears offensive coordinator position 

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is set to interview for the Chicago Bears' vacant offensive coordinator position on Friday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Will Lions return to 1957 form on Sunday versus Buccaneers?

With a victory on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions would win two postseason games for the first time since 1957. It was in 1957 that Hall of Fame linebacker Joe Schmidt and the Lions won the franchise's last NFL Championship.
news

Ravens DE Jadeveon Clowney on playing team that drafted him No. 1: 'It's bigger than just worrying about the Texans'

Jadeveon Clowney, who the Texans took with the 2014 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, will face off with his former squad for the fifth time Saturday, but for the first time in the playoffs. For the 30-year-old, though, what's at stake in the Divisional Round supersedes any type of revenge factor.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Packers-49ers in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis in 2025

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine, retaining the marquee event for more than three decades. Indy has hosted the NFL Combine since 1987.
news

NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Official game statuses for the four Divisional Round games of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) questionable for Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Mark Andrews' full participation in Baltimore's final two practices of the week was a welcome surprise, and the star tight end is officially questionable for the Ravens' game on Saturday against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Texans-Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Houston Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.
news

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel to interview with Chargers for head coach opening

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is in Los Angeles on Thursday to interview for the opening with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported
news

Mike Tomlin expects to be back as Steelers HC, will look outside staff for new OC

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Thursday that he intends to be back as Pittsburgh's head coach in 2024.