Ravens TE Mark Andrews not expected to be activated off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Texans

However, it appears Andrews will have to wait at least another week -- which would only come with a Baltimore victory -- to return to aid the top-seeded Ravens' playoff run.

Andrews has largely struggled in the playoffs, having averaged four catches for 42.4 yards with no touchdowns in five postseason games. Nonetheless, his comeback could only be seen as a boon for Lamar Jackson and the offense. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the 2023 season. He was still second on the team in catches and tops in TD grabs.