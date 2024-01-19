Ravens TE Mark Andrews not expected to be activated off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Mark Andrews' return isn't likely to come in the AFC Divisional Round.
The Ravens' star tight end is not expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the visiting Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source.
Originally expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Week 11, Andrews' prospects drew "outside chance" optimism for a potential playoff return shortly after. This week, he was designated to return before drawing a questionable designation on Thursday.
However, it appears Andrews will have to wait at least another week -- which would only come with a Baltimore victory -- to return to aid the top-seeded Ravens' playoff run.
Andrews has largely struggled in the playoffs, having averaged four catches for 42.4 yards with no touchdowns in five postseason games. Nonetheless, his comeback could only be seen as a boon for Lamar Jackson and the offense. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the 2023 season. He was still second on the team in catches and tops in TD grabs.
Baltimore hasn't won a playoff game since the 2020 season, and unfortunately it won't have its former All-Pro tight end back in the fold to remedy that.
The Ravens kick off against the Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.