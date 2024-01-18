Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) questionable for Divisional Round game vs. Texans

"It's how I feel, at the end of the day," Andrews told reporters on Wednesday, via the team's official web site. "Just knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go. If I'm close and not there, I'm going to let these guys go."

Andrews added he's "doing everything" he can "to get back" in time for Baltimore's playoff opener this weekend.

The Ravens earned the top seed and a Super Wild Card Weekend bye with a strong finish to the 2023 regular season powered by the heroics of quarterback Lamar Jackson, but certainly not limited to him. Welcoming Andrews -- Jackson's favorite target in the past -- should give him another option to make more magic in the most important stretch of the year.