Jaleel McLaughlin bringing 'bull' mentality, could see expanded role in Broncos' backfield

McLaughlin kicked off the Broncos' scoring on Sunday in Chicago by taking a screen pass 18 yards to pay dirt. After the Denver offense went into a lull, McLaughlin again jumpstarted the unit in the third quarter. His 31-yard scamper and 11-yard reception on a late third-quarter drive led to a Brandon Johnson touchdown, and the comeback was on.

With Javonte Williams nursing a hip injury on Sunday, McLaughlin led the Broncos (1-3) with seven rushes for 72 yards (10.3 average) and added three catches for 32 yards (third-most) and the score.

"He was explosive in the run and the pass," head coach Sean Payton said of the rookie. "He gave us some juice, so we'll continue to look at his role."