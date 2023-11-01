Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight Players of the Week

Published: Nov 01, 2023 at 12:09 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 8? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals · QB

Burrow was back to his usual brilliant form on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals upended the San Francisco 49ers, 31-17. On point throughout the afternoon, Burrow completed an eye-popping 87.5% of his passes, missing on just four of his 32 attempts. For the day, he threw for 283 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, while adding another 43 yards on the ground.  


NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles · QB

In an NFC East shootout Sunday, it was Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles who prevailed against the Washington Commanders, 38-31, with the dynamic QB leading the way. Hurts completed 76.3% of his 38 attempts for 319 yards, four touchdowns and a 135.7 rating -- with no interceptions.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Justin Simmons
Justin Simmons
Denver Broncos · FS

In his eighth season with the Denver Broncos, Simmons had never tasted victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. That changed Sunday with Denver's 24-9 win, and Simmons played a huge role in the triumph. The standout defensive back recorded a pair of tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery as the Broncos defense led the way in the upset.  

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Frankie Luvu
Frankie Luvu
Carolina Panthers · LB

The Carolina Panthers buckled down on defense to defeat the Houston Texans, 15-13, on Sunday, and collect their first win of the season. It was Luvu who led the way, posting 12 tackles, two for loss, two breakups and a sack.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Thomas Morstead
Thomas Morstead
New York Jets · P

There was no shortage of punting in the New York Jets' 13-10 overtime win versus the New York Giants on Sunday, and there was no shortage of outstanding play from Morstead. Morstead punted a whopping 11 times, averaging 48.1 yards per punt -- 43 net -- with three of his boots landing inside the opposing 5-yard line.


NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Brandon Aubrey
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys · K

The Dallas Cowboys were stellar in all three facets during their 43-20 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. In the kicking game, Aubrey shined, scoring 11 points in total as he was perfect on seven kicks. He converted all five of his extra-point attempts and made good on a pair of field goals, including a 58-yarder.

