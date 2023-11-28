Chargers' Brandon Staley on Khalil Mack: 'You're witnessing one of the special players that you guys have ever watched'

Reaching a dozen sacks on the season, Mack, who played for the Raiders and Bears, became the second player to have 12-plus sacks in a season with three different teams. Hall of Famer Kevin Greene (Rams, Steelers, Panthers) was the only other player to do so. Mack currently sits at 97.5 career sacks.

"This is going to be one of the top seasons he's ever had," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday, via the team's transcript. "In 2018, when I was with him (in Chicago), I think he should have been Defensive Player of the Year that year. Had we not held him out of those two games, I think he would have been. He's playing at an elite level, as well as I've ever seen him play. He looks fresh. He looks healthy. You saw the way he rushed against a $100 million tackle last night. He's been doing it all year. He has 13 sacks. It's a historic achievement -- one of two players in the history of the National Football League to have 12 sacks with three different teams. He's going to get to 100 sacks. You're witnessing one of the special players that you guys have ever watched."

Like most of Mack's best seasons, however, the edge rusher could see his efforts go for naught. The Chargers currently sit at 4-7, in the basement of the AFC West. In 10 seasons, Mack has made the playoffs four times (Raiders in 2016; Bears in 2018, 2020; Chargers in 2022) and has won zero postseason games.

If Mack were to climb past Hunter and Watt while fending off the likes of Allen, Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, etc., for the sack title, he'd become the sixth player since sacks were officially tracked in 1982 to lead the NFL at 30-plus years old: Kevin Green twice (14.0 in 1994 at 32 and 14.5 in 1996 at 34), John Randle (15.5 in 1997), Michael Sinclair (16.5 in 1998 at 30), Michael Strahan twice (22.5 in 2001 at 30 and 18.5 in 2003 at 32), and Robert Mathis (19.5 in 2013 at 32).