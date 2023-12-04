Gardner Minshew on Colts' fourth consecutive win: 'It's not always gonna be sexy, but dang, it's good'

In besting the Titans, who hadn't lost in Tennessee all season, Minshew completed 26 of 42 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns for a 100.5 passer rating. It marked Minshew's first game with multiple pass TDs and zero INTs since Week 13, 2021, with Philadelphia. It also marked Minshew's second game-winning drive of 2023.

The Colts continue to play better than the sum of its parts, a credit to first-year coach Shane Steichen.

"It's just guys believing," Steichen said via the team's official website. "I mean, you hear that word a lot and it's true. If you believe every time you go out that you're gonna win a football game, no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what the situation is, you keep fighting and you keep going and you find ways at the end. If you believe you're gonna win, you're gonna go out there and win the game."