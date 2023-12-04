Taylor Swift attends game at Lambeau Field; Chiefs lose for first time with megastar in attendance

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

In each of the previous games attended by Swift, the Chiefs won, but that changed Sunday night as the Packers held on for a 27-19 victory.

It was the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. Kansas City is now 4-1 playing in front of Swift.

The 33-year-old Swift watched from a suite at Lambeau alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce had four catches for 81 yards.

Swift hadn't attended a Chiefs game since an Oct. 22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers largely because of conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break. She first watched Kelce in person in a home victory over Chicago, then traveled to games at the New York Jets and Denver.