Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) says he's 'playing for sure' Thursday vs. Titans

On Monday, Mike Tomlin left the door "ajar" for quarterback Kenny Pickett to play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The second-year signal-caller swung it fully open on Tuesday.
"I'm playing for sure," Pickett told reporters when asked if he needed any clearance to play.
Pickett suffered a rib injury in the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to Jacksonville and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky.
The short week thrust questions about whether Pickett could make the quick recovery before Thursday night's game. The quarterback said he threw "lightly" during Tuesday's walkthrough.
"It's frustrating. It's part of the game, though," Pickett said of the injury. "I've been doing it for a little bit. It is what it is. You've just got to be available and ready to go Thursday night."
The 4-3 Steelers will look to bounce back from their Week 8 disappointment against a Titans team coming off a big-time performance from rookie signal-caller Will Levis. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that veteran QB Ryan Tannehill will not practice, and Levis is expected to make his second start.
So, Thursday night will be the Pickett versus Levis Show on Prime Video (and streaming on NFL+). Giddy up.