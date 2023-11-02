NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DT Linval Joseph has signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.72 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- CB Kaiir Elam placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- CB Mark Milton (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DT Andrew Billings has signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension that includes $6 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson says his shoulder is "getting better every day" but he's "not sure" if he'll be able to play on Sunday versus the Cardinals.
SIGNINGS
- OT Leroy Watson has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad.
SIGNINGS
- LB Jaylon Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder, hip) has returned to practice, opening up his 21-day practice window to be activated off injured reserve.
INJURIES
- WR DeAndre Hopkins, who didn’t practice Wednesday because of a toe injury and is officially questionable, is expected to play tonight against the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.