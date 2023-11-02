News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

Published: Nov 02, 2023 at 10:06 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 5-3-0

SIGNINGS

  • DT Linval Joseph has signed a one-year deal worth up to $3.72 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. 


INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-6-0

SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • DT Andrew Billings has signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension that includes $6 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

  • OT Leroy Watson has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 3-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • LB Jaylon Smith, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES

  • OT Duane Brown (shoulder, hip) has returned to practice, opening up his 21-day practice window to be activated off injured reserve.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  •  WR DeAndre Hopkins, who didn’t practice Wednesday because of a toe injury and is officially questionable, is expected to play tonight against the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has illness, will play Sunday vs. Broncos

The Kanas City Chiefs announced on Sunday morning that Patrick Mahomes has an illness, but his status for today's game against the Broncos is unaffected.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.