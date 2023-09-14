Lions' Jared Goff hasn't thrown INT in 359 attempts, flirting with history thanks to risk-free approach

It's good that Goff hasn't thought about it. After all, the worst thing he could do is start counting his eggs long before they've hatched.

Detroit is 1-0 and has been included in the top 10 of nearly every prognosticator's power rankings after recording a win over the defending champion Chiefs to start the season. On its surface, the result was impressive. How Detroit achieved it -- outgaining Kansas City 368-316 and overcoming a six-point fourth-quarter deficit on the road -- was even more stunning.

Goff played a key part in this outcome, delivering timely passes to open targets and keeping the most important scoring drive of the night alive with his arm. What's most important, though, is what he didn't do: Throw away their chances by making a foolish mistake.

It's a trend that is reflected in Goff's interception-less streak. He's matured from a passer with potential to one who understands when it's appropriate to test the limits of his ability. The Lions are benefiting from it more than ever.