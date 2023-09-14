Lions' Jared Goff hasn't thrown INT in 359 attempts, flirting with history thanks to risk-free approach

No matter what the average NFL fan might claim, Jared Goff is doing his job adequately, if not better.
Take the Lions quarterback's interception-free streak, for example. It currently stands at 359 pass attempts, the third-longest such streak in NFL history behind only Tom Brady (399) and Aaron Rodgers (402).
Just don't tell Goff about it.
"You guys are talking about it way too much," Goff said when asked about it repeatedly during a Tuesday media session, per the Detroit Free Press. "I haven't thought about it once."
It's good that Goff hasn't thought about it. After all, the worst thing he could do is start counting his eggs long before they've hatched.
Detroit is 1-0 and has been included in the top 10 of nearly every prognosticator's power rankings after recording a win over the defending champion Chiefs to start the season. On its surface, the result was impressive. How Detroit achieved it -- outgaining Kansas City 368-316 and overcoming a six-point fourth-quarter deficit on the road -- was even more stunning.
Goff played a key part in this outcome, delivering timely passes to open targets and keeping the most important scoring drive of the night alive with his arm. What's most important, though, is what he didn't do: Throw away their chances by making a foolish mistake.
It's a trend that is reflected in Goff's interception-less streak. He's matured from a passer with potential to one who understands when it's appropriate to test the limits of his ability. The Lions are benefiting from it more than ever.
"I think as you get older, you realize when the shot is there and when it's not and I think that's something that I've kind of learned as I've gone through the last handful of seasons," Goff said. "Just 'cause the shot's called, doesn't mean it's shot taken. But then also knowing when it's there and pulling the trigger and making those tight windows close and finding that balance and as you get older, I think it's something that you learn."
Goff earned himself a reputation for making such errors during his time with the Rams, annually posting double-digit interception totals from 2018-2020. That type of performance got him traded to Detroit, where he was seen as nothing more than a bridge to the Lions' next chosen franchise quarterback.
He's quickly reversing that narrative by playing within himself. His teammates have noticed and grown to appreciate it.
"Elite," Lions receiver Josh Reynolds, who caught four of Goff's passes for 80 yards in the Week 1 win, said. "'Cause even Week 1 you're seeing quarterbacks throwing three, four picks a game, or even just one. It's big. It can be the difference between a win and a loss, so for him to be able to do that, man, it's underrated. A lot of people are not talking about it until it's like, 'All right, he's stacked up eight weeks of not turning the ball over.'"
If Goff keeps this up, the Lions will continue to win. And he just might make history in the process. Just don't mention it to him anytime soon.