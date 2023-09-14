Around the NFL

Lions' Jared Goff hasn't thrown INT in 359 attempts, flirting with history thanks to risk-free approach

Published: Sep 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

No matter what the average NFL fan might claim, Jared Goff is doing his job adequately, if not better.

Take the Lions quarterback's interception-free streak, for example. It currently stands at 359 pass attempts, the third-longest such streak in NFL history behind only Tom Brady (399) and Aaron Rodgers (402).

Just don't tell Goff about it.

"You guys are talking about it way too much," Goff said when asked about it repeatedly during a Tuesday media session, per the Detroit Free Press. "I haven't thought about it once."

Related Links

It's good that Goff hasn't thought about it. After all, the worst thing he could do is start counting his eggs long before they've hatched.

Detroit is 1-0 and has been included in the top 10 of nearly every prognosticator's power rankings after recording a win over the defending champion Chiefs to start the season. On its surface, the result was impressive. How Detroit achieved it -- outgaining Kansas City 368-316 and overcoming a six-point fourth-quarter deficit on the road -- was even more stunning.

Goff played a key part in this outcome, delivering timely passes to open targets and keeping the most important scoring drive of the night alive with his arm. What's most important, though, is what he didn't do: Throw away their chances by making a foolish mistake.

It's a trend that is reflected in Goff's interception-less streak. He's matured from a passer with potential to one who understands when it's appropriate to test the limits of his ability. The Lions are benefiting from it more than ever.

"I think as you get older, you realize when the shot is there and when it's not and I think that's something that I've kind of learned as I've gone through the last handful of seasons," Goff said. "Just 'cause the shot's called, doesn't mean it's shot taken. But then also knowing when it's there and pulling the trigger and making those tight windows close and finding that balance and as you get older, I think it's something that you learn."

Goff earned himself a reputation for making such errors during his time with the Rams, annually posting double-digit interception totals from 2018-2020. That type of performance got him traded to Detroit, where he was seen as nothing more than a bridge to the Lions' next chosen franchise quarterback.

He's quickly reversing that narrative by playing within himself. His teammates have noticed and grown to appreciate it.

"Elite," Lions receiver ﻿Josh Reynolds﻿, who caught four of Goff's passes for 80 yards in the Week 1 win, said. "'Cause even Week 1 you're seeing quarterbacks throwing three, four picks a game, or even just one. It's big. It can be the difference between a win and a loss, so for him to be able to do that, man, it's underrated. A lot of people are not talking about it until it's like, 'All right, he's stacked up eight weeks of not turning the ball over.'"

If Goff keeps this up, the Lions will continue to win. And he just might make history in the process. Just don't mention it to him anytime soon.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf, Seahawks admit subpar effort led to surprising loss to Rams: 'They played harder'

One of the surprises from Week 1 in the NFL came from Seattle, where the Rams outplayed a Seahawks team that entered 2023 with hopes of reaching greater heights. DK Metcalf and Co. admitted L.A. players harder.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward undergoing groin surgery, expected to miss about eight weeks 

﻿Cameron Heyward﻿'s Week 1 injury is going to cost him roughly half of the 2023 season. Heyward is having surgery to repair his groin Thursday in Pittsburgh.
news

Kenny Pickett, Steelers look to get back on track against stingy Browns with Week 1 loss behind them

The Steelers would like to forget their season-opening loss as quickly as possible. In fact, according to quarterback ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿, they already have.
news

Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

The football world has had nearly 48 hours to process what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That was enough time for Rodgers to craft a response of his own after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his Jets career.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
news

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.