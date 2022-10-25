Around the NFL

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

Published: Oct 25, 2022 at 07:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye between the Week 6 loss to Washington on Thursday night and Monday night's tilt against the New England Patriots to rework the offensive game plan. It paid off in a big way, as the offense woke up and helped destroy the Pats, 33-14.

"We had a chance to take a breath during the (mini) bye week and really figure out what we needed to do and needed to adjust what we're doing well," coach Matt Eberflus said via the official transcript. "And some things we needed to tweak a little bit and no big changes but just some things that -- to enhance our player skill sets. And I thought we did a good job with that."

The Bears scored more than 30 points for the first time since Week 16, 2020, the most points with Justin Fields as the quarterback. The rush game keyed the offense as Chicago galloped over New England to the tune of 243 yards and two TDs.

Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards, notably taking more designed runs than in previous weeks. An aspect of Chicago's offense that had been conspicuously missing given Fields' talent, the QB earned 63 yards on 12 designed runs, both career highs, per Next Gen Stats.

"I thought it brought a whole different element to our offense," Fields said of using his legs. "I think we executed that well. And there were definitely some explosive plays in the design runs for sure."

Like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts or Daniel Jones, designed QB runs can help open up the rest of the offense. The lack of usage from coordinator Luke Getsy in previous weeks was head-scratching. Better late than never.

Fields' rushing ability helped open lanes for Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery on the ground, aided the quarterback's play-action passes and helped keep Chicago in manageable third downs for the most part. The Bears converted 11 of 18 third downs (61.1 percent -- entered Week 7 converting 35.6 percent).

One of Fields' best plays of the night was a third-and-14 scramble where he stepped through pressure and dashed for a first down late in the first half. The type of play showed the danger the QB can cause a defense.

"He's special," Herbert said. "I always tell him, 'Be special, be you, use your legs and do what you do.' He was able to do that tonight definitely."

Fields passed for 179 yards on 13-of-21 passing with a TD and an INT off a deflected ball, and he was sacked four times. The numbers aren't eye-popping, but there are signs of growth. The QB made several on-time throws, used his athleticism to get out of trouble and made splash plays.

The second-year signal-caller still needs to process quicker and get rid of the ball, but when he's using his legs like Monday night, it takes the pressure off the need to be perfect in the pocket.

"My main goal right now is to continue to improve each and every day, each and every game," Fields said. "So, again, kind of look at tomorrow with the film, really tonight on what can I get better at and what I can improve on as an individual and what we can improve on as a team. So we're just focused on getting better each and every day."

If the Bears continue to progress as an offense behind Fields, and the young studs on defense keep growing, Chicago has the makings of a frisky club.

Related Content

news

Sean McVay's recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

Patriots teammates surprised by planned QB rotation of Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe vs. Bears

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson to miss rest of season after rupturing patellar tendon; WR Mike Williams (ankle) out multiple weeks

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, an MRI confirmed Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Frank Reich names Sam Ehlinger as Colts' starting quarterback for rest of season over Matt Ryan

Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been named the Colts' starter over veteran Matt Ryan, coach Frank Reich announced Monday.

news

Jets rookie RB Breece Hall (ACL), OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) to miss remainder of 2022 season

A Monday MRI confirmed Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos. Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will also miss the rest of the season after tearing his triceps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE