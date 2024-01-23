Bills GM Brandon Beane not wavering on Stefon Diggs as 'No. 1 receiver' following down year

"I can't say, in particular, why," head coach Sean McDermott said regarding Diggs' dropoff. "If I could, we would flip it back that way to the way it started earlier in the year. … Stef's a great player. I love Stef. He was a phenomenal teammate."

Diggs' cap number for 2024 jumps up to $27.8 million, and while he doesn't seem in danger of not being a Bill next year given his track record of excellence, his rising salary does represent some of the money problems facing the Bills moving forward.

Buffalo currently has the fourth-lowest cap space heading into the offseason, per Over the Cap, a stark reality for a team that's been so close -- yet so far -- from following through on a playoff run.

From their franchise quarterback and their head coach up to the GM, though, no one on the Bills sees some type of window closing.

"You're constantly changing the roster," Beane said. "This is a quarterback league, and I believe in the guy we've got under center. You look at -- I know Joe Burrow in Cincy since he got hurt this year, probably hurt their chances -- but look at who's playing in the conference championship: Lamar (Jackson) versus (Patrick) Mahomes. Josh has played in that game. Obviously, we've come up short. Wish we were still playing, but it starts there. We've got other players. Hell, he can't do it by himself, but I don't subscribe to 'the window is closing' or is closed. But every team is a new team. Sometimes a team clicks at different parts of the year. I think we have to figure out who we were, what we did best."

As they have for several years, the Bills did everything well, rallying from a 6-6 record to win six straight and lock up a place as one of the AFC's final four teams. Despite firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Nov. 14 and replacing him with Joe Brady, Buffalo still ranked sixth in scoring. The defense finished fourth.

But having a guy capable of winning it all under center costs money. Allen's cap number is set to jump from $18.6 million to $47.1 million in 2024, 19.3% of the cap percentage as it currently stands.

Scheduled free agents include stalwarts like safety Micah Hyde and role players like wide receiver Gabe Davis to help keep defensive heat off Diggs.

There's also players like Von Miller, who will be due $17.1 million in base salary after going sackless in 12 games in his return from an ACL tear, and Tre’Davious White, a Buffalo mainstay who has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract and is coming off a torn Achilles (his second season-ending injury in as many seasons).

"We don't have the same money we had going into 2019, 2020. But we will work around it," Beane said. "We're not planning to take a year off and not be competitive. Will we be younger in some areas? Yes. Will we have to rely on draft picks? Maybe we we're not able to keep five D-tackles that we feel can play this year. … I'm not laying my head down tonight and going, 'We don't have a shot at it next year.'"

Beane added: "We need to hit this draft. We need to hit every draft because we've talked all along, if you don't draft well, when you get in this cap situation then it really shows."

The money issues certainly complicate Buffalo's path over the hump, but even with those lingering questions, everyone involved is still buying in.