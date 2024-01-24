Bills GM Brandon Beane: Joe Brady 'did a really good job' and deserves 'serious consideration' for OC gig in 2024

The offense was never really the most significant issue for Buffalo, even before the coordinator change. The Bills led the NFL in success rate per play (50.1) through the first 10 weeks and ranked third in EPA per play (0.07), per Next Gen Stats.

When Brady took over -- his second stint as an NFL play-caller -- the Bills leaned more conservative, getting James Cook and the ground game going. Buffalo basically scrapped the notion of trying to insist Josh Allen be a pocket passer and utilized his legs more down the stretch and in the playoffs. The offense moved the ball under Brady but dipped slightly in efficiency. Their expected points added per play from Weeks 11-18 went to 0.05 (tied for fourth), and their success rate dropped to 44.6% (eighth).

The question for the Bills is whether they like the direction Brady took the offense or whether a completely fresh voice is warranted. Was Allen using his legs more a product of a desperate team needing a massive run to make the playoffs or the trajectory of how the offense would look in 2024?

"It was his first time with Josh calling the plays," Beane said. "Like anything, that should continue to get better. But I really appreciated the communication I saw between the two of those guys, the collaboration. That's important. Because Josh is the gunslinger back there but he is also that coordinator on the field."

Allen has already voiced his hope that Brady returns, which could tip the scales toward a return.