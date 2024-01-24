Around the NFL

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Joe Brady 'did a really good job' and deserves 'serious consideration' for OC gig in 2024

Published: Jan 24, 2024 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In the aftermath of the Buffalo Bills' playoff exit, the club must decide whether interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady will keep the gig full-time in 2024 or seek an outside hire to fill the role on Sean McDermott's staff.

"I thought Joe did a really good job. We obviously have to go through that internally here and we're working on all those internal things here between Sean and myself and (owner) Terry (Pegula)," general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday, via the team's official website.

Brady took over the offense in Week 11 after the Bills fired Ken Dorsey. The Bills averaged 27.4 points in the nine games in which Brady was the interim OC.

"I think Joe did a really good job and deserves serious consideration for this job," Beane said.

The offense was never really the most significant issue for Buffalo, even before the coordinator change. The Bills led the NFL in success rate per play (50.1) through the first 10 weeks and ranked third in EPA per play (0.07), per Next Gen Stats.

When Brady took over -- his second stint as an NFL play-caller -- the Bills leaned more conservative, getting James Cook and the ground game going. Buffalo basically scrapped the notion of trying to insist Josh Allen be a pocket passer and utilized his legs more down the stretch and in the playoffs. The offense moved the ball under Brady but dipped slightly in efficiency. Their expected points added per play from Weeks 11-18 went to 0.05 (tied for fourth), and their success rate dropped to 44.6% (eighth).

The question for the Bills is whether they like the direction Brady took the offense or whether a completely fresh voice is warranted. Was Allen using his legs more a product of a desperate team needing a massive run to make the playoffs or the trajectory of how the offense would look in 2024?

"It was his first time with Josh calling the plays," Beane said. "Like anything, that should continue to get better. But I really appreciated the communication I saw between the two of those guys, the collaboration. That's important. Because Josh is the gunslinger back there but he is also that coordinator on the field."

Allen has already voiced his hope that Brady returns, which could tip the scales toward a return.

Brady also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching job this offseason.

