Around the NFL

Sam Ehlinger's first start doesn't change issues for Colts: 'We just shot ourselves in the foot'

Published: Oct 31, 2022 at 09:56 AM Updated: Oct 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger provided a semi-spark. Still, the same issues plagued Frank Reich's club in Sunday's 17-16 home loss to the Washington Commanders.

"I thought he threw the ball well, I thought he looked poised, made good decisions, gave us a chance," Reich said of Ehlinger after the game. "We'll look at the film more closely, but my first impression was that he played well."

Ehlinger made a few splash plays, completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards for a 100.1 passer rating. He displayed good pocket awareness and helped open up creativity on offense. But the rookie fumbled in the red zone as the Colts marched in the second quarter.

Jonathan Taylor also fumbled with Indy in scoring range in a tight contest.

As it has much of the season, the Colts' struggling offensive line opened few holes in the run game. And Indianapolis once again struggled in the red zone, going 1-of-3 and failing to punch it in from the half-yard line.

"I thought as an offense, we had a lot of opportunities. We just shot ourselves in the foot," Ehlinger said. "Two turnovers, got down to the inch-yard line and came away with three points and that's not good enough in this league. It's frustrating, but we showed we could be an explosive offense, we had explosive plays and we've got to keep building from here."

Behind a sieve of an offensive line, Ehlinger's mobility made a difference Sunday, as he was able to avoid sacks by stepping through the muck. But multiple holds also wiped out a couple of good QB scrambles from the greenhorn signal-caller.

The defense continued to play solid for much of the contest before collapsing late and allowing the Commanders to escape with the win following a big play from Indianapolis native Terry McLaurin.

Ehlinger generated a few big plays that were mostly missing from the Colts' offense, hitting rookie Alec Pierce for 47 yards, Parris Campbell for 38, and Nyheim Hines for 22. But it's a club that lives on the razor's edge and again hamstrung itself with errors.

With the loss, Colts QBs making their first career NFL start fell to 1-16 since the 1970 merger -- the lone winner was rookie third-round pick Chris Chandler in Week 4, 1988.

Now it's on Reich to get more out of Ehlinger moving forward for the 3-4-1 Colts.

"I thought that to be out there against a good defense, they brought a lot of different stuff. They threw some mixed coverages in there," Ehlinger said. "To be able to get in that first regular-season experience was important. Obviously, hate the outcome, and need to grow."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' 3-5 start: 'Nobody feels sorry for us. We've got to find a way to get one win'

The Packers lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to 3-5, their worst start under Aaron Rodgers, with Sunday night's 27-17 defeat in Buffalo. "Nobody feels sorry for us," Rodgers said after the game.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on 10-attempt debut: 'If they can't stop the run, why would we not run it?'

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first career start on Sunday but wasn't asked to do much, attempting just 10 passes as the Titans bulldozed their way for a 17-10 victory over the Texans.

news

Geno Smith says beating Giants not about revenge: 'This game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese'

Following the Seahawks' 27-13 victory over the Giants, Geno Smith didn't revel in exacting revenge over his former team, instead expressing gratitude for the former Giants coach Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese, who Smith said "believed in me."

news

Raiders' Derek Carr laments 'embarrassing' shutout loss to Saints: 'We are so much better than that'

Quarterback Derek Carr summed up the Raiders' performance Sunday as 'embarrassing' after Las Vegas put up a sad showing in a 24-0 road loss to the Saints, getting manhandled in every facet of the game by Dennis Allen's team.

news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey tallies rare touchdown hat trick in comeback win

Christian McCaffrey had passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a brilliant second showing for San Francisco on Sunday in its 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Panthers' Steve Wilks on WR D.J. Moore's costly penalty: 'We've got to make sure we're smart enough'

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore's committed a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty directly after catching a 62-yard pass to tie the game, leading to an eventual loss against the Falcons that proves Carolina still has much learning to do.

news

Jerry Jones doesn't foresee Cowboys changing RB roles for Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard proved how capable he is out of the backfield with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't see the team changing Ezekiel Elliott's role.

news

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all-time

Bill Belichick made history against New York on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach to pass Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas for second place on the all-time wins list.

news

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field in 2023.

news

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) are both active against the Giants.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE