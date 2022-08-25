With every great team, there are under-the-radar stories. One goal with this oral history was to uncover as many fun, unknown elements of the 1972 seasons as possible. Here are some of those:

Bob Griese, quarterback: Two of the offensive linemen -- Bob Kuechenberg, Jim Langer -- were sitting in the sauna or the hotel room with about two games to go at 12-0. Everybody is talking in the papers about it. They said, "You think we can go undefeated?" They said, "We gotta lose to one (team) to get rid of the jinx. To get them to stop talking about perfection. Which one are we going to lose [to]? The Giants? No. The Colts? We ain't going to lose that. Well, guess we have to go undefeated."

Vern Den Herder, defensive end: I was No. 86 my first year in Miami. When I showed up for my second season, in the locker was No. 83. I went to the equipment manager and said, "They have somebody else's jersey." He said, "No, that's your number." They gave No. 86 to Marlin Briscoe when they traded for him. And so they gave me 83. No money exchanged. No words exchanged. So that didn't give me much confidence about my status or importance on the team. But two people got injured, and they had no one but me. The last play that season was, Bill Stanfill and I sacked Billy Kilmer for the last play in the Super Bowl. Amazing how it worked out. And overall, I liked 83 better anyway.

Paul Warfield, wide receiver: When I got traded from Cleveland to Miami (in January of 1970), I was going from a playoff team to an expansion team from an inferior league. It was a devastating blow to me. I wasn't happy. I thought, "Why me? Why did I get traded here?" Everywhere I played, from high school, college, NFL, was being part of a winning franchise. But when I went to Miami, I was going to a losing team. Ten days after my trade, Don Shula got hired there. His name was big, and it got bigger. To see that transformation from loser to winner, it was an amazing experience. I wouldn't trade it for anything.