President Obama honors 1972 Miami Dolphins at White House

It wasn't always customary, as it is today, for the Super Bowl-winning team to visit the White House for a ceremony. And even if it had been a tradition, it wasn't much of a time for celebrating in the White House, as President Richard Nixon was becoming entangled in the Watergate scandal. Otherwise, who knows? Perhaps the Dolphins would have been the first team ever invited -- since Nixon was a major sports fan and also a bit of a Dolphins fan. After Tuesday's ceremony, Shula talked about how he used to get occasional phone calls from Nixon, who would sometimes ask the coach to run certain plays.