Ravens DE Calais Campbell wants Lamar Jackson to return in 2023: 'He needs to stay in Baltimore'

Published: Feb 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The 2023 NFL offseason is just around the corner. Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell wasted to no time to make his pitch for Lamar Jackson to stay in Baltimore for the 2023 season and beyond.

During Super Bowl LVII Sunday's NFL GameDay Morning, Campbell made his voice clear that the Ravens and general manager Eric DeCosta should retain the 2019 MVP talents in Baltimore.

"Lamar Jackson is phenomenal quarterback. He needs to stay in Baltimore," Campbell said, who also announced Sunday that he'll play another season in the NFL in 2023.

"He can't go anywhere else; he should play his whole career in Baltimore," Campbell added. "The man is a legend, he carries himself like a professional. He's maturing and growing and I love playing for him. When we are on the football field, we know when Lamar Jackson back there at quarterback we believe we can beat anybody. We can't just put anybody back there and expect to be a great football team.

"I know it's business and things happen in business; you are going to have to have times where you entertain ideas. And somebody might say 'give me five first-round picks or whatever' but who do you replace him with? There's no guarantee that one of these rookie quarterbacks will come in to be Lamar Jackson. You can go get a free agent and you really don't know how they are going to fit and really there are not free agents that are a Lamar Jackson. So, whatever we need to do Eric DeCosta I love you let's find a way to make this happen baby."

On Saturday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that the Ravens will place the franchise tag on Jackson if the sides cannot agree to a long-term deal in the coming weeks. There is also a possibility other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks, per Rapoport, Pelissero and Garafolo.

The Ravens have until March 7 to place a franchise tag on Jackson.

If Jackson were to play on the tag with Baltimore in 2023, the Ravens could tag him again in 2024 and potentially a third time in 2025, though a third tag would be virtually cost-prohibitive, Rapoport, Pelissero and Garafolo added.

The Ravens parted ways with Greg Roman after the Super Wild Card Weekend loss to the Bengals. Baltimore is still looking for a new offensive coordinator to pair with Jackson. On Sunday, Rapoport reported that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is wanted by the Ravens and Commanders for their open OC spots.

With multiple questions facing the future of the franchise, Campbell made it clear he wants Jackson back in Baltimore for the 2023 season.

