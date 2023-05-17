Bengals QB Joe Burrow supports OT Jonah Williams after trade request, but 'business is business'

Williams is expected to move from left tackle, where he's been up-and-down over 42 starts in the past three seasons after missing his entire rookie campaign, to right tackle, where La’el Collins is still recovering from a torn ACL.

"We love Jonah," Burrow said. "Jonah's been a big part of our success for the last couple of years. So, hopefully, we have him back. But business is business. Whatever Jonah thinks is best for his career is what he's going to do. And we'll support him in whatever he decides."