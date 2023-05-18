NFL Inspire Change contributions reach $300M as league strengthens efforts to advance social justice

City Year helps students and schools succeed while preparing the next generation of civically engaged leaders who can work across lines of difference. With the goal of recruiting diverse young adults by making national service opportunities more accessible, City Year will raise awareness about the benefits of service and increase living stipends for City Year AmeriCorps members. The organization also is enhancing coaching and professional development services for City Year AmeriCorps members to help them make the most of their service experience and position themselves for their career path or education after service.

"City Year and the NFL share a deep belief in the importance of social justice and reducing barriers to education and economic advancement," said Jim Balfanz, CEO of City Year. "We are deeply grateful for this NFL Inspire Change grant to expand access to service leadership and career opportunities for young people of color and ensure more students in systemically under-resourced schools reach their full potential."

Get Schooled uses digital programming to help underserved youth access first-time jobs and college while providing the resources to succeed. Existing Inspire Change grant partners who work specifically with college-aged youth will have the opportunity to partner with Get Schooled to bring their digital content and programming to those communities.

"Get Schooled is incredibly grateful for the NFL's Social Justice Initiative's support," said John Branam, Executive Director for Get Schooled. "By supporting our work, the NFL is helping to ensure Black and Brown youth across America have access to the information and personalized support they need to continue their education after high school, succeed in college, and find and succeed in their first jobs and early careers."

Economic Advancement

Covenant House will support its education and workforce development programs in the U.S., helping them provide more than 2,000 youth experiencing homelessness with the career and education services they need over the next year as their dedicated staff partner with the resilient youth at Covenant House to help them overcome the systemic challenges they face in obtaining an education and launching a career through coaching, mentoring, tutoring, academic support, college application prep, career exploration, and job readiness and placement services.

"Covenant House is so grateful for this ongoing support from the NFL through their Inspire Change initiative," said Covenant House President & CEO Bill Bedrossian. "The funds will be used to support our workforce development and career training so that our young people at Covenant House working so hard to overcome homelessness will have real opportunities to pursue their dreams and the great promise of their lives. And it is not only funds that the NFL provides. Players from teams all across the country have taken the time to visit with our young people, invite them to games, get to know our young people and walk with them on their individual journeys. It is partnerships like this that truly do inspire change."

Operation HOPE will continue to remove traditional hurdles to Black entrepreneurship by providing them with the critical tools, resources, and education needed to start — and scale— their ventures. They will focus on deepening and broadening their 1 Million Black Businesses Initiative (1MBB), which offers access to Operation HOPE's award-winning model of community uplift and financial literacy.

"We are honored to be recognized by the NFL as a partner in our collective work advancing social and economic justice," said Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant. "We applaud Commissioner Goodell and the NFL family for their passionate commitment to positive change in the world, particularly through the ongoing efforts of Inspire Change. The support of this grant will enable us to continue our work expanding economic opportunity for all, through our 1 Million Black Business and Financial Literacy for All initiatives."

Wall Street Bound provides diverse college students with the skills, experience, and social capital needed to access and succeed in financial services careers. The NFL's social justice grant funding will support WSB's work to provide scholars, largely from underserved communities, with finance technical and soft skills training, and social capital via their flagship program, 'Wall Street Direct' and 'Introduction to Wall Street' customized Bootcamps. Their goal is to reach 200 students with programming in 2023, with a job placement goal of 80% or higher.

Year Up connects young adults, 90% of whom identify as a person of color, to livable wage careers at hundreds of top companies and has shown the highest wage gains of any workforce development program. The NFL's social justice grant funding will support Year Up's mission to close the Opportunity Divide and champion economic justice with its direct service workforce development programming.

"The NFL Foundation's Inspire Change investment in Year Up will support our strategic plan to scale our reach and impact significantly as we continue to close the racial income gap and increase economic mobility for young people across the country," said Ellen McClain, President of Year Up. "Year Up and the NFL Foundation share a deep commitment to racial justice and creating opportunity for traditionally overlooked talent. In partnering with the NFL's Social Justice Initiative over the next three years, we will enable thousands more young people to access meaningful career opportunities at top companies and change what corporate America looks like."

Criminal Justice Reform

Free Minds Book Club & Writing Workshop works with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated youth and adults, using the literary arts, workforce development, trauma healing, and advocacy to create personal and societal change. The grant will support the expansion of FMBC's re-entry programming during a time of increased need.

"Coming home after years of incarceration is hard. I know because I've been there," said Craig Watson, Free Minds Peer Support Specialist. "I served 22 years starting when I was just 17. That's why it means so much to me to support my peers when they're released. We're so grateful to the NFL for helping us expand our reentry programming. With the right support, all of our Free Minds Book Club members can write new chapters in their lives."

Just City will continue its Clean Slate advocacy, which has sealed the criminal histories of hundreds of people and eliminated statewide barriers to expungement; expand Court Watch to bring more transparency and accountability to local criminal courts; and build out its Public Data Accountability Project.