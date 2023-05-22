Around the NFL

Niners' Levi's Stadium approved as site for Super Bowl LX in 2026

Published: May 22, 2023 at 05:45 PM
Michael Baca

The San Francisco Bay Area is set to host its third Super Bowl.

At the Spring League Meeting on Monday, NFL owners approved the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium as the host site of Super Bowl LX in 2026.

Levi's Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, will host its second Super Bowl since opening in 2014.

"The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday. "We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer."

The venue saw the Denver Broncos' triumph over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50, which was the swan song of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. It marked the first Super Bowl set in the Bay Area in over 30 years.

"We are very, very excited to be back hosting a Super Bowl going into our 10th year at Levi's Stadium," Niners owner and CEO Jed York said at Monday's league meeting. "I can't believe it's been 10 years already. It's an honor to bring an event like the Super Bowl to your town. These guys have worked so hard. I want to thank the ownership for believing in the Bay Area and this is going to be a great place for us to showcase the best of Northern California."

Stanford Stadium hosted Super Bowl XIX in 1985 when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.

Monday's announcement continues a recent trend of Super Bowls landing on the West Coast. Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium; LVI) and Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium; LVII) hosted the two most recent Super Bowls. Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium; LVIII) and New Orleans (Caesars Superdome; LIX) are set to host the next two championships before the NFL's return to the Bay Area.

