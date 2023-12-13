NFL ownership votes to double international games inventory beginning in 2025

National Football League clubs today voted to approve an increase in league-operated international game inventory from four (4) to up to eight (8) games a season beginning in 2025, as the league continues to emphasize global growth as a major strategic priority.

With this vote, beginning in 2025, the NFL will have the right to schedule up to eight regular season games per season internationally. New markets and host cities/stadiums for future seasons will be announced at later dates.

The vote on 2023 Resolution JC-7 was taken at the 2023 December League Meeting in Dallas.

"Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams," said Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner. "Increasing international game inventory allows us to grow our global presence and share our game with exciting new markets to connect with more fans around the world."

"As a league, we welcome the update to this resolution that will ultimately see us play more games internationally than ever before, helping us to expand our global footprint and connect our teams and athletes with new audiences," said Joel Glazer, chairman of the NFL's International Committee and owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "International games have been a huge success, and we are excited for the opportunity to share American football with more fans from around the world in the years ahead."

The NFL also announced it will play a regular season game in São Paulo, Brazil -- the first ever in South America -- in 2024. With the game in Brazil, the NFL will have played a game (preseason or regular season) in five of the seven continents around the world.

In addition to the game in São Paulo, the 2024 NFL International Games will see three games played in London: two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a third at Wembley Stadium, where the Jacksonville Jaguars will play a home game as part of a multi-year partnership. A fifth game will see the NFL back in Germany for a third consecutive year, returning to Allianz Arena in Munich.

The NFL started playing regular season games internationally in 2005, when the Arizona Cardinals hosted the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Since then, a total of 50 international regular season games have been played, with London (36), Toronto (6), Mexico City (5), Frankfurt (2) and Munich (1) -- all playing host to NFL teams.

As part of the updated resolution approved by NFL ownership, no club would be required to play more than one regular season game outside of North America unless they specifically choose to.