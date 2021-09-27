Around the NFL

Broncos LT Garett Bolles: 'Quit doubting' Teddy Bridgewater

Published: Sep 27, 2021 at 09:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos moved to 3-0 with a 26-0 beatdown of the woeful New York Jets, becoming just one of five unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL through three weeks.

Behind a smothering defense, QB Teddy Bridgewater guided the Broncos to an easy victory, throwing for 235 yards and completing 76.0 percent of his passes for a 104.6 passer rating. It marked Teddy B's third straight game with a 100-plus passer rating, the first time in his career he's done so.

Through three weeks, Bridgewater has generated a 76.8 completion percentage (franchise-best) and a 116.4 passer rating.

"Quit doubting Teddy, man," left tackle Garett Bolles implored after the game. "I love Teddy dearly. Let me tell y'all something. I was in Minnesota and we went to dinner when we went out there, and I saw how his mind is and I got to talk to him. And how he went through his reads, you know, he's a dog, man. The man can come in here and win the team over and continue to do the things that he's going to do. I love protecting his blind side. You know, being with him, and watching him do his thing. The dude is composed back there. He knows exactly where to throw the ball. I'm telling you right now man, he's a dangerous threat. If we do whatever we can to keep his jersey fresh, we're hard to beat."

While Bridgewater has played well, Denver has also faced three opponents this season who have a combined 0-9 record.

Bridgewater knows that the competition gets tougher from here on out.

"Now that we've had a taste of success, you know, we just want to stay there," the QB said. "There is always room for improvement, and that's the thing about this game that can humble you in so many ways. So as long as we keep that mindset of being humble and understand that our best is still yet to come, we can do some things moving forward. But it's great to come away and get this start, 3-0, build confidence in the locker room, and we just want to keep it going."

The biggest area of concern for the Broncos offense Sunday was squandering chances in the red zone, where Denver went just 2 of 5, including 2 of 4 in goal-to-go situations, with a goal-line fumble.

Coach Vic Fangio knows that while the miscues didn't hurt them against the Jets, better competition will make them pay.

"Yeah, that's concerning, and it's frustrating," the coach said. "It pisses you off when it happens, but we've been much better in the red zone this year overall. Obviously today we had to settle for the field goal the one time and then we fumbled one time, but I feel a lot better about our red zone offense."

The Broncos took care of business through three weeks. The defense has been smothering, and Bridgewater has played well. But the tests that lie ahead will tell whether Denver is a legit contender or just the beneficiary of a cushy opening slate.

Related Content

news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings put up their 'best offensive performance' in eight years in win over Seahawks

Mike Zimmer is in the midst of his eighth season in Minnesota and has taken the Vikings to the playoffs three times. Sunday's 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks is the best the veteran coach has seen his offense play.
news

Kyler Murray on comeback win over Jags: 'The last two years, we would have lost that game for sure'

In the thick Jacksonville heat, it felt like the Arizona Cardinals would gag away a bad road game against a winless Jaguars club. But then Kyler Murray and Co. flipped the switch.
news

Aaron Rodgers on game-winning drive vs. 49ers: 'How can you not be romantic about football, man?'

Thirty-seven seconds was all Aaron Rodgers needed to drive the Packers down field and in position for a Mason Crosby game-winning field goal. The Packers QB added a memorable quote after the win to complete a memorable night. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 27

Giants LB Blake Martinez suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss versus the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid 'doing well' after leaving Arrowhead Stadium in ambulance

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported. The team later released a statement saying the veteran coach was well and resting. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard FG to beat Lions

Justin Tucker set an NFL record in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon. The Baltimore Ravens kicker knocked home an NFL-best 66-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to pass for 15,000 yards, doing it in his 49th career game. He accomplished the feat on a go-ahead drive in the third quarter.
news

Patriots RB James White carted off field with hip injury in loss to Saints

James White is injured. The concern now is how badly. The Patriots RB was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Titans WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) exited in the first quarter against the Colts. He was eventually ruled out for the game. Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW