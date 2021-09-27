Darius Leonard on Colts' 0-3 start: 'This (expletive) sucks ... This is a sick taste in my mouth'

Darius Leonard is fed up.

With Sunday's 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans dropping the Indianapolis Colts to 0-3 for the first time since the Peyton Manning-less 2011 season, the star linebacker dropped nukes on his own squad.

"This s--- sucks. This s--- sucks," Leonard said, via the Indy Star. "Especially being a true f------ competitor. ... This is a sick taste in my mouth. You talk about 1-0, 1-0, but damn, we gotta get 1-0."

Leonard's frustration stems from the defense's inability to slow a Titans offense that saw A.J. Brown (hamstring) get injured and ﻿Julio Jones﻿ (load management) sit for most of the second half.

Indy's D forced three turnovers that the offense turned into 10 points, but forced just one punt and allowed the Titans to gobble up 368 yards, including 180 on the ground. Derrick Henry plowed through Colts defenders for 113 yards on 28 carries, the fourth-straight matchup the bulldozer has reached the century mark against the Colts.

The Colts are living in Strugglesville on both sides of the ball. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and the offense are an inconsistent operation, generating just 265 total yards while going a paltry 3-of-12 on third downs and earning a TD on just one of three red-zone trips. The defense thus far hasn't been able to get stops, allowing at least 368 each of the first three games.

It's the defense's inability to get off the field that has Leonard ticked off.

"If you're not hanging your head, then that means you don't give a damn," Leonard said. "If you're a true competitor, if you don't hang your head walking off the field, if you don't understand that this hurts, then you don't need to be in that locker room.