Kyler Murray on comeback win over Jags: 'The last two years, we would have lost that game for sure'

In the thick Jacksonville heat, it felt like the Arizona Cardinals would gag away a bad road game against a winless Jaguars club. Cards fans have seen these eggs laid before.

After sleepwalking early, Arizona trailed 13-7 at halftime, following Kliff Kingsbury's decision to try a 68-yard field goal at the end of the half that led to a ridiculous 109-yard return from the Jags' Jamal Agnew to bring Jacksonville to life.

After halftime, the Jaguars continued to surge as the Cards fluttered. Kyler Murray heaved a head-scratching interception on the opening drive of the third quarter. The defense couldn't slow the Jaguars, who pounded out an eight-play TD drive with all 75 yards coming on the ground.

With the Cardinals trailing 19-10 deep in the third quarter, it was setting up as a disastrous loss for Kingsbury. According to Next Gen Stats, following James Robinson's TD to put Jacksonville up by nine points, Arizona had just a 29 percent win probability.

The next three minutes flipped that.

Murray led a quick TD drive, dicing up the Jags with darts. Then Byron Murphy snatched a pick-six off Trevor Lawrence﻿. Deficit gone. 24-19 lead. Win probability: 82 percent. Ballgame.

"I'm glad we fought through adversity today," Murray said of Arizona's 31-19 win, via ESPN. "I'm frustrated, but as a team, I've been here, two, three years now and the last two years, we would have lost that game for sure."

According to ESPN, the Cards moved to 5-12-1 with Murray when trailing by nine or more points. Two of those wins came each of the past two weeks.