Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿.

The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money, Pelissero added.

At $6.2 million per year, Hines' extension vaults him into a place just outside the top 10 of annual average salaries for running backs. He ranks ahead of Chargers back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ and just behind Giants runner ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿, who is still under his rookie contract.

Hines is the lightning to Jonathan Taylor's and Marlon Mack's thunder (though Taylor also can boast about his own breakaway speed), serving as a threat in the running and passing game with his quick burst and shiftiness. Hines has tallied 893 rushing yards and 1,227 receiving yards over his first three seasons, reaching the end zone 13 times in that span.

His statistical output -- a little over 2,100 scrimmage yards in three seasons -- might raise an eyebrow to those viewing the news of his deal, but it's clear with this extension Indianapolis views Hines as an integral part of the Colts' offense. With Hines' capabilities in the passing game at their disposal, the Colts can be less predictable offensively, and they're willing to pay a premium to keep that a reality.