Flames pour from section of Superdome roof in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Smoke and flames shot through the side of the Superdome's roof on Tuesday as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building's roof shortly before 1 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.

The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the "gutter tub," said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

ASM Global manages the Superdome.

"This afternoon a fire occurred on the exterior of the Caesars Superdome in the gutter tub of the roof,' LSED and ASM Global said in a statement. "NOFD and venue first responders were dispatched immediately and extinguished the fire. Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed."