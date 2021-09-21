Flames pour from section of Superdome roof in New Orleans

Published: Sep 21, 2021 at 02:39 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS -- Smoke and flames shot through the side of the Superdome's roof on Tuesday as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building's roof shortly before 1 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.

The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the "gutter tub," said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

ASM Global manages the Superdome.

"This afternoon a fire occurred on the exterior of the Caesars Superdome in the gutter tub of the roof,' LSED and ASM Global said in a statement. "NOFD and venue first responders were dispatched immediately and extinguished the fire. Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed."

The NFL's New Orleans Saints play home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. It also has been the site of several Super Bowls in recent decades.

Copyright by The 2021 Associated Press.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Bruce Feldman on Urban Meyer, Sam Darnold, USC Coaching Candidates, College Football Deep Dive

Move The Sticks is back with an all-new episode.
news

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve 

The Cleveland Browns placed Jarvis Landry on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury. He will miss a minimum of three games.
news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three highly drafted players who might be turning the corner

David Carr discusses three highly drafted players who might be turning the corner. Plus, he updates his offensive player rankings heading into Week 3. How do the top 15 stack up?
news

Afraid of the deep ball? Josh McDaniels says Pats aren't 'holding back' offense with rookie Mac Jones

Mac Jones has impressed through the first two regular-season outings of his NFL career, but one area of his game is missing in action: the deep ball. Mike Giardi examines the Patriots' offense to start the season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW